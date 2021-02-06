Wesley Chapel asks county to deny Howey Farms rezoning

This map shows how the proposed Courtyards at Howey Farms looks in relation to existing roads. Photo courtesy of Union County

By Yustin Riopko

WESLEY CHAPEL – County commissioners will soon decide the fate of Courtyards at Howey Farms, a proposed age-restricted neighborhood off Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road near Weddington Road.

Landowner Ruth Howey Godley told the board at a Feb. 1 public hearing that she wouldn’t sell the property to “just anyone” for “just any kind of development.”

“Over the years, I have had numerous offers on my property,” Howey Godley said. “I would be very proud to have my name connected to Courtyards at Howey Farms.”

If commissioners give Epcon Communities the rezoning they’re after, 89 single-family houses will go up on Howey Godley’s 45-acre parcel between Waxhaw-Indian Trail and Billy Howey roads. County leaders are calling the unincorporated land a “donut hole,” since it is surrounded by Wesley Chapel.

The only problem? Wesley Chapel doesn’t want it there.

Nearby resident Tammy Boyce spoke at the public hearing, asking commissioners to maintain the “harmony and direction” of her village.

“Services that Wesley Chapel provides will be burdened – roads, schools, police services, sewer and water,” Boyce said. “A project that will add 89 houses on 45 acres will not preserve that rural atmosphere.”

The neighboring towns of Marvin, Mineral Springs and Weddington also passed resolutions asking the board to deny Epcon’s rezoning request.

Developers warned that empty-nesters are leaving the county in search of smaller homes.

“A large multi-story on one acre is not conducive to what many of our aging population need and desire,” Howey Godley said. “There is a strong demand in Union County for smaller homes on smaller lots.”

Wesley Chapel Councilman Mike Como and Acting Mayor Amanda Fuller attended the hearing to echo Boyce’s concerns.

“There are plenty of options for residents looking for senior housing in Wesley Chapel,” Fuller said. “We already have problems with failing roads, traffic, stormwater and overcrowded schools. We want to encourage a healthy rural environment for our residents.”

Howey Godley said she doesn’t want her property’s value and potential to be “controlled or influenced by the Village of Wesley Chapel.”

“When I was given the choice in the 1990s to voluntarily annex the property into the neighboring Village of Wesley Chapel, I chose to stay within Union County’s planning and development jurisdiction,” Howey Godley said.

According to Epcon land development director Mike Davis, the 1- and 1.5-story houses contribute less density than what houses in another neighborhood might.

“A typical single family household has 3.67 people per home,” Davis said. “Our age-restricted single-family households are 1.73 people per home. Compared to the by-right, we’ll have 26 fewer people, and that’s 15% less.”

Davis compared traffic studies for the proposed 89-home age-restricted community as well as for what could be built on the plot without rezoning. By right, the land could contain 49 lots.

“We generate 508 trips per day,” Davis said, “and then a single family 49-lot would be 540 – that’s 32 fewer trips per day. Also, the 55+ homeowner travels off peak hours, so they’re not going out when everybody’s going to school or dinner or coming home from work.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time commissioners are hearing of Howey Farm. The board sent Epcon back to the county planning board in October after heavy revisions. Both times, planning board recommended denial of the request.

Todd Ware is a lawyer at Johnston, Allison & Hord, PA, the law firm working with Epcon.

Ware said throughout the 13-month rezoning process Epcon has “addressed all substantive planning and development concerns” that came from the county staff and planning board.

A couple of the biggest changes this time around include moving the single entrance from Billy Howey Road to Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road and reducing the lot count from 115 – a density decrease from 2.55 to 1.98 units per acre.

“With so much political division across our country,” Fuller told county commissioners, “I hope that the county and local municipalities can work together to manage the responsible growth of Union County. We want to keep Union County an amazing place to live.”

Commissioners will vote to approve or deny the rezoning at a future meeting.