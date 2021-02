Union County restaurant inspections (Feb. 5-11)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 5 to 11:

• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E., Indian Trail – 90

Violations include: Employee rinsed towels out and dumped ice down hand sink; shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat potatoes in walk-in cooler; baffle of ice machine had mold; cut melon, lettuce and lo mein noodles weren’t held cold enough; multi-use pans and equipment were stacked wet; and walk-in cooler had torn gasket.

Indian Trail

• Chokh Di Noodle House, 14015 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

• Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Lane – 95.5

• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 92.5

• Golden Key European Food Market, 1001 Van Buren Ave. – 94.5

• Mod Pizza, 6720 Old Monroe Road – 93.5

• Panera Bread, 14035 U.S. 74 – 97.5

• Sileo’s NY Deli, 6455 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

• Smoothie King, 208 Postage Way – 99

• Waffle House, 13727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

Monroe

• Chick-fil-A, 2592 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Iron Thunder Saloon And Grill, 608 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

• McDonald’s, 1101 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Walmart (McDonald’s), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 99

• Playland Indoor Playground, 2700 Gray Fox Road – 100

• Roughedge Trading Co., 5310 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5

• T&M Food Mart, 2000 Lancaster Ave. – 94

• Taino, 3816 Sardis Church Road – 98.5

• Taqueria La Unica,1621 Walk-Up Ave. – 97.5

• The Derby Restaurant & Bar, 1012 Skyway Drive – 97.5

Stallings

• 7-Eleven, 15000 Idlewild Road – 99

• Smoothie King, 15080 Idlewild Road – 100

Waxhaw

• Bistro D’ Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 97

• BP/Fill Good, 2538-A Cuthbertson Road – 96.5

Wesley Chapel

• Hot Wok, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 97.5