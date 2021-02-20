Union County Restaurant Inspections (Feb. 12-18)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 12 to 18:

Lowest Scores

• Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road, Waxhaw – 90

Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands before donning gloves for working with food; kitchen hand sink was out of paper towels; raw shell eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; bagged pasta, bagged rice, bagged raw shrimp and cheese slices were not held cold enough; andpimento cheese didn’t have date mark.

• Subway, 3905 Providence Road, Waxhaw – 90

Violations include: Dispenser did not dispense paper towels; vegetable slicers, numerous pans and drink dispenser nozzles had residue; meatballs did not cool fast enough; and cold cut trio, pepperoni, salami, sliced provolone and American cheese weren’t held cold enough.

Indian Trail

• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74 – 99.5

• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 91

• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 96

• Food Lion (produce), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 99.5

• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 99

• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 93.5

• Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 99

• Zaxby’s, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 97

Marvin

• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98.5

• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100

Matthews (Union County)

• McDonald’s, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98

Monroe

• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 100

• Fill Good 108, 1006 N. Charlotte Ave. – 100

• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 98.5

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Pepperoni’s Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 98.5

• Sonic Burger,1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93

• Subway, 813 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5

• Sunshine Xpress, 1828 N. Charlotte Ave. – 92.5

• The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine, 101 W. Franklin St. – 100

• Village Of Woodridge, 2414 Granville Place – 99

Stallings

• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 97

• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 99

Waxhaw

• Domino’s, 3901 Providence Road – 100

• Moe`s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 99

• Subway, 3905 Providence Road – 90

Weddington

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place – 98.5