Union County Restaurant Inspections (Feb. 12-18)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 12 to 18:
Lowest Scores
• Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road, Waxhaw – 90
Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands before donning gloves for working with food; kitchen hand sink was out of paper towels; raw shell eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; bagged pasta, bagged rice, bagged raw shrimp and cheese slices were not held cold enough; andpimento cheese didn’t have date mark.
• Subway, 3905 Providence Road, Waxhaw – 90
Violations include: Dispenser did not dispense paper towels; vegetable slicers, numerous pans and drink dispenser nozzles had residue; meatballs did not cool fast enough; and cold cut trio, pepperoni, salami, sliced provolone and American cheese weren’t held cold enough.
Indian Trail
• Cook Out, 13703 U.S. 74 – 99.5
• Firehouse Subs, 14039 U.S. 74 – 91
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 96
• Food Lion (produce), 4423 Old Monroe Road – 99.5
• Subway, 7802 Idlewild Road – 99
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 93.5
• Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 99
• Zaxby’s, 13967 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Marvin
• Publix (deli), 1615 Providence Road S. – 98.5
• Publix (produce), 1615 Providence Road S. – 100
Matthews (Union County)
• McDonald’s, 14522 Lawyers Road – 98
• Moochies Tavern, 15060 Idlewild Road – 90
Monroe
• Crossroads Diner, 4218 N.C. 218 E. – 100
• Fill Good 108, 1006 N. Charlotte Ave. – 100
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5
• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 98.5
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2021 Roosevelt Blvd. – 98
• Mr. Tokyo, 2239 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94
• Pepperoni’s Pizza, 6023 S. Rocky River Road – 98.5
• Sonic Burger,1243 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93
• Subway, 813 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5
• Sunshine Xpress, 1828 N. Charlotte Ave. – 92.5
• The Courthouse Self-Pour Beer & Wine, 101 W. Franklin St. – 100
• Village Of Woodridge, 2414 Granville Place – 99
Stallings
• Lucy’s Bakery, 4522 Potter Road – 97
• Rock Store Bar-B-Que, 3116 Old Monroe Road – 99
Waxhaw
• Domino’s, 3901 Providence Road – 100
• Moe`s Southwest Grill, 8133 Kensington Drive – 99
• Subway, 3905 Providence Road – 90
Weddington
• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place – 98.5
