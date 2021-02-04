Sorority alumni celebrate 10 years of giving back

Monroe designated Jan. 28 as Union County Alumnae Chapter Day of Service in honor of the chapter’s anniversary. Members dedicated a tree in memory of charter member Jeanette Sherrod at the Old Armory Community Center. Photo courtesy of UCAC

The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority just hit 10 years of service.

The chapter was chartered with 18 members on Jan. 28, 2011. Membership has grown to more than 100.

The chapter’s earliest public service initiative involved serving as test proctors and collecting prom dresses for students in need at Sun Valley High School.

The chapter has expanded its partnership with Union County Public Schools to address literacy, science, technology, engineering and math. Members encouraged STEM careers in 2017 by sponsoring a community program at Monroe High School featuring Christine Mann Darden, a NASA scientist from Monroe. Last year, the chapter donated more than 300 books to Walter Bickett, Rock Rest and East elementary schools.

Educational development is one piece of a five-point programmatic thrust for the organization. Others include economic development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement.

The chapter launched a health fair in 2012 that has become a signature event. The fair combines demonstrations with screenings with support from the likes of the American Red Cross, Atrium Health and Novant Health.

Other highlights include adopting the Community Shelter of Union County, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships, developing a Cotillion program and participating in voter drives and Census activities.