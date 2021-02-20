Indian Trail assesses future park needs

Indian Trail leaders want to ensure they are not duplicating parks and recreation amenities provided like the private sector, such as Extreme Ice Center. CMG file photo

By Yustin Riopko

The Indian Trail Town Council will vote Feb. 23 on an updated strategic parks and recreation master plan.

Parks and Recreation Director Hayden Kramer told council members at a Feb. 9 workshop that the plan is like a “recipe” to refer to for values and goals for years to come.

“Instead of just blindly throwing a dart at the board and saying, ‘Man, I hope people want a basketball court,’” Kramer explained, “you can be intentional – look at the common overarching themes through the stakeholder meetings, through the survey, through the trends – and then look at the dollars that may be able to suffice some of those needs in the community.”

The town turned to PROS Consulting for research.

According to PROS principal Neelay Bhatt, Indian Trail’s population – over 42,000 in 2020 – is growing at almost double national growth rates and is predicted to hit 55,000 in the next 15 years.

With geographic information system software, PROS used real demographic data about Indian Trail’s population, like age, income and race, to predict residents’ recreational habits.

PROS project manager Brayton McClure reported an analysis that showed Indian Trail’s average population is young yet aging – 50% of residents are under 35 years old and 80% are under 55—and probably most interested in activities like jogging, running, weightlifting and swimming.

But PROS didn’t just rely on GIS analysis. They did online surveys as well as stakeholder and community interviews for a total of 825 input summary participants – athletic groups, schools, town and county staff, other community members.

“It was a really broad cross-section,” Bhatt said, pinpointing trails, greenways, indoor aquatics and weights/fitness as community priorities. “Year-round recreation were the top four highest priorities.”

The plan is designed to be a 5-year vision, according to Town Manager Mike McLaurin.

“There may be some years where you make a lot of progress on that,” McLaurin told the council. “There may be somewhere you make a little bit. But when we get to the budget process, instead of us just trying to throw bond money hither skither, we wanna be able to refer to some sort of document, which has data backing up what those needs are.”

PROS also researched existing recreational amenities to identify strengths and weaknesses – areas with gaps in service.

“If we can acquire five acres of land next to Crooked Creek Park,” Kramer said, “and build a second park, that doesn’t make sense because that need is already being met. Long term, if we were to build a facility or a building, it wouldn’t open and have 15 basketball courts, because that’s suited with Carolina Courts. We wouldn’t have an ice rink, because that’s suited with Extreme Ice Center.”

“This allows you to better plan in terms of equity of distribution,” Bhatt added. “Where there are gaps or overlaps, you can see where you have your community parks, where you have sports fields – where you are over-serving playgrounds and yet there are gaps in some other places.”

Councilmember David Cohn wondered if recreation opportunities wouldn’t be better left to local businesses.

“You also have, for a minimal amount of money, great facilities in Indian Trail,” Cohn said. “You can spend – at least they say – I guess I should be more apt to going to one of these places – $10, $15 a month, and you can go work out!

“I know that if we build a big indoor building, that’s very expensive, and I think we ought to take a look and see what we already have in the town.”