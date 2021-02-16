Driver license examiner joins Monroe office

RALEIGH – Annette Griffon recently joined the Monroe office of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

She was among 24 new driver license examiner graduates to join 17 NCDMV offices recently to improve customer service statewide.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at training schools Feb. 5 in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They are trained to take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL IDs and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct contact-less road tests by appointment for qualified drivers.

The DMV is trying to improve customer service with more examiners, contact-less road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people with appointments during the pandemic ensure they have the appropriate documents.



