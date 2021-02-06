Common Heart’s Hunger Walk goes virtual

Photo courtesy of Common Heart

INDIAN TRAIL — Common Heart’s fourth annual Hunger Walk fundraiser is going virtual this year, allowing the community to continue supporting neighbors March 7 from wherever they’d like.

Participants are encouraged to collect donations from family and friends to help in the effort to feed hungry families.

“While we can’t gather in-person this year, you can still take steps to end local hunger,” Executive Director Keith Adams said. “The virtual Common Heart Hunger Walk is a great chance to join in solidarity to raise awareness about hunger in our community and raise funds to support our food pantry programs. We’d love to see small groups gather in neighborhoods, parks or churches to walk together outside.”

Common Heart food pantries have seen more than double the number of families seeking help in 2020 than in 2019 due to the pandemic. In 2020, Common Heart provided 1,046,635 meals to 17,711 people — serving an estimated 51% of the food insecure residents of Union County an average of 3.6 times each.

The nonprofit cites Feeding America in estimating the number of food insecure residents in Union County rose by 53% in 2020, compared to 2019, to about 35,000 people – 14.6% of Union County’s population.

Registration costs $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger and includes a T-shirt. Register at CommonHeartHungerWalk.org.

Business sponsorships are also available. Email Kristina.Aquilone@CommonHeart.org for details.