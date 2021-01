RALEIGH – N.C. Rep. David Willis (R-Union) took the oath of office Jan. 13 to serve District 68.

His colleagues tapped him to serve as leader of the House Majority Freshman Caucus.

“I am honored to be serving the people of District 68,” Willis said. “We have a lot of challenges facing our district and our state and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”