Union County supports Marshville Bypass, toll study

Senior Planner Bjorn Hansen showed this slide demonstrating annual average daily traffic increases by year along U.S. 74. Photo courtesy of Union County

MONROE – Union County leaders not only support the inclusion of the Marshville Bypass into the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s long-range plans, but leaders have also requested the N.C. Turnpike Authority study the project’s viability as a tolled road.

Senior Planner Bjorn Hansen told commissioners Jan. 19 that the Monroe Expressway has increased traffic along U.S. 74, particularly around Marshville, and that tolling on the bypass could help get the expensive five-mile project funded faster.

County commissioners unanimously supported the idea of adding the bypass to the CRTPO’s 2050 Transportation Plan, but Stony Rushing and Richard Helms weren’t so keen on the tolling piece.

Rushing described the Monroe Expressway, which has a tolled Express Lane, as an asset to the county, but he urged colleagues to take a stand against tolls and fight for the transportation funding the county deserves.

“I think Union County’s done our part as far as the turnpike authority goes and I would like for our road money to come rather than the chance of another toll road,” Rushing said.

Commissioner Dennis Rape doesn’t believe Union County has the leverage for that kind of power play.

“I think if we don’t support the toll part of it, it will be a kiss of death and the state will go somewhere else,” Rape said.

Commissioner David Williams reasoned that information is power when it came to the study.

“I share the frustration of probably all the commissioners in terms of the history of getting funds from CRTPO for our transportation needs but this is simply to my mind just approving study that we don’t have to pay for,” Williams said.

The study doesn’t commit Union County to more tolls, but it evaluates how much revenue could be generated from them.

Marshville took similar action at its town council meeting earlier this month, Hansen said.