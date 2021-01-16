Union County Restaurant Inspections (Jan. 8-14)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 8 to 14:

Lowest Scores

• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St., Monroe – 90

Violations include: Multi-use utensils and pans were not clean; processed meat didn’t have date markings; multiple foods were unlabeled; raw beef was stored in freezer uncovered; and restaurant didn’t have test kit to measure sanitizer concentration.

• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road, Monroe – 90

Violations include: Employee handled money and then put on gloves to assemble sandwich; two packages of cheeseburgers in heated display case weren’t held hot enough; slaw at self-service station wasn’t held cold enough; and containers of precooked barbecue, white gravy and commercial chili didn’t have date marks.

Indian Trail

• Great China, 610 S. Indian Trail Road – 97

• Quik Trip, 5650 W. U.S. 74 – 96.5

• Sonic, 14315 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

• Subway (Walmart), 2101 Younts Road – 98

• Taco Bell, 13710 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5

• Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 97

• Walmart Supercenter (deli), 2101 Younts Road – 94

Stallings

• Athens Pizza, 2920 A Old Monroe Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 15080 Idlewild Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (meats/seafood), 15080 Idlewild Road – 99.5

Monroe

• American Deli, 1014 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Carniceria Morelos, 1510 Miller St. – 90

• Claws, 812 N. Charlotte Hwy. – 91

• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96

• Food Lion (deli), 801 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Food Lion (meat market), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 95.5

• Food Lion (deli), 100 E. Sunset Drive – 96.5

• Fox’s Alley, 1901 Skyway Drive –100

• Hathaway`s, 1310 Roosevelt Blvd. W. – 97

• SPI Express, 2303 Morgan Mill Road – 98

• SPI Express, 2623 Sikes Mill Road – 90

Waxhaw

• McDonald’s, 2532 Cuthbertson Road – 91

• Pizza Hut, 703 W. South Main St. – 100

• Queens South Bar & Grill, 1201 N. Broome St. – 96

Weddington

• Poppyseeds Bagels, 13645 Providence Road – 98.5