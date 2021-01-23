Union County recognizes service milestones, retirements

MONROE – Union County commissioners recognized 18 employees for service milestones and seven retirees during their Jan. 19 meeting.

Employees logging five years of service were Melissa McAdams, community support & outreach; Lindsay Helms, finance; Paula Alanis, human services business ops; Gregory Howey, information technology; Michael Gallagher and Tony Underwood, sheriff’s office; Catherine Bernatine, Elisha Carrasco, Kristen Jackson, Tamara McLinney, Winter Moore and Kimberly Nelson Social Services; Emily Kelly, tax administration.

Kristen Higgins, information technology, and Courtney Ratliff, social services, celebrated 10 years.Stacey Lisenby, human services business ops; Allan Nolan, sheriff’s office; and Arthur Wallace, sheriff’s office have accumulated 15 years.

Staffers retiring in January are William Elmore, sheriff’s office, 5 years; William Smith, cooperative extension, 8 years; Pamela Hypes, health, 12 years; Suzann Mills, tax, 15 years; John Arnold, sheriff’s office, 16 years; Scott Huneycutt, public works engineering, 18 years; and Steve Ramsey, community support & outreach, 28 years.