Union County Health Inspections (Jan. 15-21)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 15 to 21:
Indian Trail
• Dunkin Donuts, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 95
• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98
• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Little Caesars, 325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 97.5
Monroe
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 95
• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5
• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5
• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 92.5
• Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100
• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5
Stallings
• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 98.5
Wesley Chapel
• Kami Chinese Thai And Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94
