Union County Health Inspections (Jan. 15-21)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 15 to 21:

Indian Trail

• Dunkin Donuts, 14055 U.S. 74 W. – 95

• Food Lion (deli), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98

• Food Lion (meat market), 7876 Idlewild Road – 98.5

• Little Caesars, 325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 97.5

Monroe

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5

• Edible Arrangements, 3306 U.S. 74 W. – 95

• Firehouse Subs, 2319 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Panaderia El Quetzal, 1900 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92.5

• Taco Bell, 2104 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

• Taqueria Monarcas, 402 Patton Ave. – 92.5

• Tavern 74, 2116 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2335 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

• Wingstop, 2521 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 93.5

Stallings

• New York Pizza Express, 4520 Potter Road – 98.5

Wesley Chapel

• Kami Chinese Thai And Sushi, 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road – 94