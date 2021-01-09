Union County Health Inspections (Jan. 1-7)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 1 to 7:

Lowest Score

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74, Monroe – 86

Violations include: Multi-use pans and utensils had food particles and and stickers on them; shredded cheese, cooked onions, ranch, turkey, roast beef and jalapeno sausage weren’t held cold enough; three opened gallons of milk didn’t have date mark; and piping under pre-wash sink in the dish area was leaking.

All Scores

Indian Trail

Bojangles, 13812 E. Independence Blvd. – 98

KFC, 13900 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

Rossini`s Pizza Pasta, 13803 U.S. 74 W. – 99.5

Monroe

Bi-Lo Deli, 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 93.5

Bi-Lo Produce, 1642 Dickerson Blvd. – 99.5

Bojangles, 555 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98.5

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 86

Compare Foods (deli), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5

Compare Foods (meat market), 1600 Skyway Drive – 98.5

Compare Foods (produce), 1600 Skyway Drive – 99

El Ranchero Supermarket, 322 N. Sutherland Ave. – 92.5

Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 99

New China Restaurant, 1684 W. Franklin St. – 98.5

Publix (meat market), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 100

Publix (seafood), 5132 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 98.5

The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St. – 92

Stallings

Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100

Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 1351 Chestnut Lane – 99.5

Wesley Chapel

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Weddington Monroe Rd – 98

Sabor Latin Street Grill, 5945 Weddington Road – 97

Subway, 5922 A-11 Weddington-Monroe Road – 95.5