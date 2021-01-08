Union County awarded nearly $80,000 for emergency food, shelter efforts

MONROE – Union County has been awarded $79,481 to supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts.

The funds were awarded under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The Federal Emergency Management Agency administers the program.

In Union County, a local board facilitated by United Way of Central Carolinas will determine how the funds will be distributed to service providers of emergency food and shelter programs.

“The challenges of this year have been especially difficult for many in our community as they struggle with the most basic of needs including housing, utilities and food for their families,” said Ivy Allen, United Way of Central Carolinas regional development director for Union and Anson counties. “To many people the services these dollars will provide are a lifeline.”

Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including

• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.

• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household.

• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.

• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service.

• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

• Administrative funding, if approved by the local EFSP board.

EFSP funds may not be used as seed money for new programs.

To be eligible for local EFSP funding, organizations must be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying Union County organizations interested in applying should contact Ivy Allen at ifallen@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application. Email applications to Allen no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.