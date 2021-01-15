UNCC student finishes up internship with Waxhaw

Screenshot from Zoom call

WAXHAW – Waxhaw leaders thanked UNC Charlotte student Ayden Cohen for interning with the town’s development services and engineering department since December.

Cohen, who has lived in Waxhaw since 2003, is studying geography and urban planning at UNCC.

“Even with COVID, she’s been working remote a lot, but that’s been working out great,” Staff Engineer Theo Ghitea told commissioners Jan. 12. “She has taken a lot off our plate.”

Mayor Ron Pappas asked Cohen if she plans on coming back to the town.

Cohen laughed and said, “We’ll see.”