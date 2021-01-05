Toll rates for Monroe Expressway go up

RALEIGH – Toll rate increases went into effect Jan. 1 for the Monroe Expressway.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board adopted schedules of incremental annual toll rate increases for the Monroe Expressway based on the financing requirements for the project.

The cost increased six cents to $2.66 for customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the Monroe Expressway. The cost went up nine cents to $4.10 for bill-by-mail customers.

Toll revenue is used to pay off bonds sold to fund the construction of the project, as well as fund road maintenance, including repairs, mowing and winter weather preparation and response.

Drivers can get a free NC Quick Pass transponder that can be used on all toll facilities in North Carolina and saves travelers 35% compared to the bill-by-mail rate. Visit DriveNC.gov for details.