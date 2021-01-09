N.C. Sen. Johnson receives committee assignments

RALEIGH – N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger appointed N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson to serve on six committees for the current biennium.

Johnson will serve as co-chair of commerce and insurance as well as appropriations on Ag/NER. He’s also a member of the transportation, finance, health care and rules committees.

The N.C. General Assembly will formally convene Jan. 13 at noon.

“I remain grateful for the trust and confidence Union County citizens have given me,” Johnson said. “While the challenges of 2020 still remain with us, so does North Carolina’s strong economic policies and leadership that will continue moving North Carolina forward.”