N.C. Rep. Willis gets committee assignments

RALEIGH – N.C. Rep. David Willis (R-Union) will serve on the following committees during the 2021-22 legislative biennium: House Appropriations Committee, House Appropriations – Education Subcommittee, House Education – K-12 Committee, House Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee and House Transportation Committee.

As a committee member, Willis will be able to debate bills heard before the committee, propose changes to bill text and vote on whether legislation should advance out of the committee.

“My two primary goals are to help transform North Carolina into a national leader in education and into a model of transportation that is more financially sustainable and efficient,” Willis said. “I am excited to be a part of these committees and am eager to get to work.”

House Speaker Tim Moore released the standing committee assignments for N.C. House.

“Through these committees, the state House will maintain our record of results that benefit families, help businesses grow, and improve state government services for our citizens,” Moore said.