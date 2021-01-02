ISQ Brands donates earbuds to virtual book club

Roderick Watts presents wireless earbuds to Sydney Keith, coordinator of SC State University’s virtual summer ready book club. Photo courtesy of SC State University





ORANGEBURG, S.C. – SC State University 1890 Research & Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program created a virtual summer reading book club in response to the pandemic’s social distancing regulations.

Matthews-based technology firm ISQ Brands LLC gifted each participant of the virtual book club with a pair of Legacy One wireless earbuds (a $50 value) to promote literacy and motivate the 39 rising fourth and fifth-grade students.

“Through the virtual book club, we learned that students need more resources to help with their literacy skills,” club coordinator Sydney Keith said. “These earbuds will help keep students focused and engaged as they continue to adjust to online learning.”

Roderick Watts, founder and CEO of ISQ Brands, is committed to community outreach.

“It was instilled in me at a young age that social responsibility should always be the core of your values,” Watts said. “We believe it is our direct responsibility to support and uplift anyone in need.”

The self-proclaimed gadget freak’s curiosity sparked the idea to challenge industry leaders and provide better quality products at an affordable price. His earbuds are compatible with Android, Apple iOS and PC Voice devices.

“With features such as noise-reduction, longer battery life and the ability to connect to multiple smart devices, these students have a technological advantage in their learning environments that may not have been offered in a traditional classroom setting,” said Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of the 1890 Research & Extension program.

On the web: www.scsu.edu/1890.aspx orr www.isqbrands.com/