Indian Trail recognizes retired law enforcement leader

INDIAN TRAIL – Town leaders recognized retired Capt. Cody Luke on Jan. 12 for 30 years of service to Union County.

Luke retired in December in a career that included stints as a contract deputy, school resource officer and leadership stints in patrol and investigations divisions for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He was most recently investigations captain.

“I wanted to bring you in here and recognize you for your years of service not only to this county but to the Town of Indian Trail and on a personal note always answering the phone when I had questions when we were working through Kyla’sLaw,” Mayor Michael Alvarez told Luke during the Jan. 12 council meeting. “Words cannot even touch what you’ve done for this county – for every town in the county – and your service to us for many years.”

Councilman David Cohn said Luke did a lot of good things for the town.

Cohn ribbed Luke about his college sports allegiance to Duke and said he appreciated many long conversations with Luke and the late Capt. Chase Coble.

The sheriff’s office honored Luke in November by hanging a flag in his honor and giving him shadow boxes commemorating his career. Sheriff Eddie Cathey promoted Lt. Brian Helms to replace him.