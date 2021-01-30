Downing takes marketing reins at SCORE Charlotte

Michael Downing

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte has appointed Michael Downing as vice president of marketing.

Downing will develop and execute marketing plans, social media programs, advertising and event planning for the group of 92 active or retired business leaders. They provide free confidential mentoring to small businesses and start-ups.

Downing serves as principal consultant for MIDo Consulting. The Waxhaw company helps existing and prospective small to medium-size business owners plan and execute their business strategies.

Before that, the Kansas City, Kansas native was founder and owner of MiDo Creations, a small online retail sales business.

Prior to starting his own business, Downing spent over 14 years with Bank of America in Charlotte. Before that, he served as a statistical analyst with Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance in Charlotte.

Downing also serves as chairman of the Waxhaw Board of Adjustments.