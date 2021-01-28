COVID-19 presents challenges for Union EMS

By Yustin Riopko

Better communication between county leaders and Union EMS could improve efficiency and lead to raises for paramedics and EMTs.

Bryan Edwards presented Union EMS’s 2019-20 year-end report to commissioners at their regular Jan. 19 meeting. The EMS chief gave commissioners a look into some of the organization’s procedures.

Union EMS divides the county into three response areas: core, inner and outer. The core is right around Monroe and U.S. 74. The other two response areas form rings around the core. EMS received 1,433 calls, 3,288 calls, and 7,384 calls from the outer, inner, and core zones respectively.

The chief said it took about 15 minutes and 47 seconds to respond in the outer area, 13 minutes 5 seconds in the inner, and 10 minutes 59 seconds in the core.

“We don’t measure an average response time,” Edwards explained. “We average a 90th percentile, which simply means 90% of the time, all patients are responded to in under this one.”

The raw average response time was around 8 minutes.

“We’re far better than with our average,” Edwards said, “but at the same time, we feel that measuring in the 90th percentile gives us a much better idea of where we’re at and what we’re actually responding to.”

In the last year, Union EMS responded to 23,505 emergency phone calls. Between 60% and 70% were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ambulance rides are divided into codes. About 14% are Code 1.

“Code 1 is the lowest acuity,” Edwards said. “Needs to go to the hospital, but doesn’t need to go lights and siren.”

Twenty-five percent of those transported are called Code 2, or “potentially life-threatening,” and over 55% are Code 3.

“Code 3 is of the highest emergency,” Edwards explained. “They need to go immediately, lights and siren. It could become unstable or it is unstable upon transport.”

The service also provides scheduled non-emergency transports for health care recipients who don’t drive and can’t find a ride. The last 5% are scheduled transports.

Actually, Union EMS was expecting even more calls during 2021, but COVID-19 added a twist.

“People stopped calling ambulances,” Edwards said. “They stopped calling fire departments and first-responders. They stopped going to the hospital.”

The pause only lasted a couple months though.

“[COVID-19] has affected us in every single way,” Edwards said. “Never in a million years would I have imagined what we’re going through this year … Initially, we thought this was going to be a few months at the most – it would be a once and done deal, then we would get back to normal.

“You’ve heard of seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” Edwards said. “Currently, we feel that light at the end of the tunnel is somewhat of a freight train coming at us. And when paramedics and EMTs have to do this every single day over and over again, it hurts. It really does.”

According to Edwards, Union EMS has had almost 7,000 hours missed since April 2020 by workers due to just COVID alone.

The meeting gave leaders a chance to share other concerns too – like Union EMS’s dynamic deployment plan. This plan posts emergency response vehicles and personnel strategically throughout the county to respond to calls as fast as possible.

“It’s one of the things people tell me,” chairman Richard Helms said. “It’s very comforting to know that there’s an ambulance in the vicinity. And the whole purpose of doing that was to reduce response time.”

Edwards said the plan works but it’s time for some tweaks.

“While it’s great for response times, it does take its toll,” Edwards said. “And I think it’s time for us to take a good set of eyes and look upon it.

“Did we make the right decisions?” Edwards wondered. “Just because it’s more profitable or quicker because there are more calls in the city doesn’t mean the person’s life in New Salem or Alton or Marvin or Fairview are less important.”

Edwards said there’s a national shortage of paramedics because they don’t make enough money.

“They’re stuck in a truck for 12 hours. They grab a bite to eat when they can,” Edwards said. “They work in the cold, they work in the heat, they work in the rain, the snow, the sleet – everything you can possibly imagine. That’s why nationwide, they’re starting to see an exit of paramedics going to the hospitals to work, going to emergency departments, going into private practice.

“It’s just hard on the body,” Edwards said. “And with those things in addition to there being such a national shortage of paramedics, it is next to impossible for us to continue to find paramedics to fill those spots.”

Helms raised another concern.

“When I’ve looked at your presentation, one thing I didn’t see, and what I’m getting complaints about, is the availability of units day and night,” Helms said. “Initially, when we contracted with you … a commitment was made to keep a certain level of ambulances during the day and a certain at night. And my understanding is that’s not happening.”

“I’ll be the first to tell you it’s not,” Edwards said. “Due to staffing levels, due to COVID and a myriad of other issues, it is just not physically possible.”

Edwards estimated starting salaries for EMTs around the mid-$30,000s. The paramedic position, which comes with more education and responsibility, starts around $40,000.

“A 15-dollar-an-hour hamburger flipper will make about the same money,” Commissioner Dennis Rape said.

“The EMS in not only North Carolina, but throughout the nation, is woefully underfunded when it comes to salaries,” Edwards said.”You’re talking about a paramedic who does basically the exact same thing as, and in some cases more than, a registered nurse at a hospital does.”

Union EMS has submitted a new plan to the county manager’s office for truck deployments. Edwards also agreed to report to the board every quarter moving forward to foster a stronger relationship.