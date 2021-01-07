Couple turns to high-tech gym concept

The Exercise Coach’s robotic exercise technology is combined with the guidance of certified coaches. Photo courtesy of The Exercise Coach

Fort Mill residents Tracy and Justin Morris will open their first Exercise Coach location Jan. 12 at 1526 Providence Road South in Waxhaw.

No strangers to entrepreneurship, the couple owned a meal prep company called “The Food Prepper” and also once owned a motorsports marketing company called “Itzen Media.”

“When we took a step back to think about what we both really wanted to be a part of we realized the health industry was perfect for us,” Justin said. “We love that we get to be a part of helping people become the best version of themselves. The Exercise Coach has helped me continue to build strength and keep my body balanced with safe and effective equipment and exercises.”

Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week.

The Exercise Coach experience blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

The efficiency of the 20-minute workouts is one of several reasons why Exercise Coach says it is safer than a big-box gym.

“We are different from big-box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean. This remains our core offering,” said Brian Cygan, exercise coach founder and CEO. “Additionally, we have adapted our already hygienic studio environment policy to further mitigate contagion for clients and staff.”

Other safety measures include:

• One-on-one personal training with no more than four clients in the studio at a time.

• Workouts are scheduled by appointment only – no walk ins.

• Employees undergo temperature checks before beginning their shifts and wear face masks at all times.

• Clients are asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer (provided in all fitness studios) before workouts.

• Coaches disinfect all equipment touch points after every session.

• Clients must change shoes upon arrival.

The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness.

“The older I have gotten, the harder it has been to lose weight and consistently remain in a place where I feel good,” Tracy said. “Having a child at a later age made it even harder to get back into shape but I have seen such a difference after making The Exercise Coach a priority in my own health plan.”

About The Exercise Coach

Exercise Coach opens Jan. 12 at 1526 Providence Road South, suite 160, Waxhaw.