Community Shelter of Union County prepares for Souper Bowl of Caring

MONROE – The Community Shelter of Union County is gearing up for the Super Bowl by participating in the Souper Bowl of Caring, a movement capitalizing on the game’s energy to care for neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness.

The local campaign benefits programs that provide emergency shelter, food and rehousing to Union County residents.

Last year’s campaign raised more than $35,256, with combined donations from Union County Public Schools totaling $21,604 through individual school campaigns.

“﻿Every year, individual schools in the UCPS system host fundraising drives for our Souper Bowl of Caring, typically raising $25,000 to $28,000 to feed the hungry and house the homeless in Union County,” said Melissa McKeown, CEO of the shelter. “Even last year, when schools were fighting the impact of the COVID virus, they stepped up, honoring their commitment to raise funds.”

Weddington High School was the top fundraising school for the sixth consecutive year. The school raised $4,000, resulting in a combined $21,157 contribution since 2015.

Faith-based, individual and business contributions totaled more than $13,652 last year.

“We are so appreciative of every group and every person who participates in the Souper Bowl,” McKeown said. “As a non-governmental organization, we depend on the support of individuals and groups to provide our services to those experiencing hunger and homelessness in our county.”

Souper Bowl runs through March 15. Any organization, school, business or family can participate. Contact Jeff Rogers at 704-261-3083 or Jeff.Rogers@UnionShelter.org to learn how.

Contribute directly at www.UnionShelter.org/donate, by check mailed to 160 Meadow St., Monroe, 28110 or at www.justgiving.com/campaign/souperbowlunion.

The Community Shelter has served 41,538 prepared meals and distributed 498,419 pounds of food in drive-thru pantries since the beginning of COVID-19 last March.