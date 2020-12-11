You are here: Home / Union County Weekly / Wesley Chapel adds playground to Dogwood Park

Wesley Chapel adds playground to Dogwood Park

Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee members celebrate the opening of the new playground at Dogwood Park. Pictured, from left, are Brad Horvath, Julie Brown, Pat Utley and Julie Thomas. Chairman John Lepke is seat. Photo courtesy of Village of Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel opened a fenced playground Dec. 8 within Dogwood Park.

The playground is located near the parking lot. It features two targeted play areas: one for children ages 2 to 4 and one for children ages 5 to 12). The playground includes swings and a carousel for group play.

“A playground has been on our radar for a long time,” said John Lepke, chair of the village’s parks and recreation committee. “While we could have done something small earlier, we wanted something the village could be proud of. I really think our patience has paid off. We are thankful for the support of our village council and the hard work and dedication of our awesome team of volunteers that serve on the parks and recreation committee.”

The village contracted with Mooresville-based Carolina Recreation & Design to build the playground.

Dogwood Park is open daily from dawn to dusk at 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw.

Other park amenities include paved and unpaved trails, dog park, picnic/grill sites, fishing pier, amphitheater, little free library, geocaching, and community-oriented events held throughout the year.

Use of the playground must comply with state guidelines regarding social distancing, group size and face coverings. The village encourages the community to sanitize hands before and after play to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wesley Chapel leaders cut the ribbon to the new playground in Dogwood Park. Pictured, from left, are parks and recreation committee chairman John Lepke, Carolina Recreation & Design representative Scott Olsen, Wesley Chapel Council members Lori Bailey and Mike Como, Acting Mayor Amanda Fuller and Carolina Recreation & Design representative Anthony Bouse. Photo courtesy of Village of Wesley Chapel
