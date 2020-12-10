Waxhaw appoints analytically driven commissioner

Jason Hall (seen here in a screen capture of a Town of Waxhaw broadcast) answers questions from the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners about his interest in filling a vacancy on the board during Oct. 16 meeting.

Waxhaw commissioners appointed Jason Hall to fill a seat on the board left vacant since March.

Hall took the oath of office Dec. 2 after commissioners unanimously approved the appointment.

“My promise to you and Waxhaw residents is to be an analytical-driven commissioner who will bring thoughtful ideas and vote based on data and what best serves the town,” Hall told commissioners during his final interview Nov. 30. “Some of them may be popular with you and some may not.”

Hall, who has lived in Waxhaw for six years, works as an analyst. His Waxhaw firm focuses on management consulting, marketing and public relations.

He replaces Kat Lee, who resigned from the board in March with two years remaining in her four-year term.

“COVID-19 played a little bit into this in that it delayed us a little bit in our ability to convene and meet,” Mayor Ron Pappas said of the delay in filling the seat. “In recent months, we have received several candidate applications to be considered.”

Commissioners interviewed six candidates Oct. 27. Hall, Teri Nolan-Range and Althea Richardson-Tucker were the three finalists.

After this first interview with commissioners, Hall pored over the budget. He also talked with residents, business owners, religious leaders and elected leaders, such as Union County Commissioner Richard Helms, N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson, N.C. Rep. Craig Horn and N.C. Rep.-elect David Willis. He even drove to Hickory to chat with City Manager Warren Wood, who served as Waxhaw town manager from 2015 to 2017.

Commissioners interviewed Hall one final time Nov. 30.

“After hearing you the other night and all the homework that you did showed how much you really care and want to do well in this position,” Tracy Wesolek told Hall on Dec. 2. “I feel very good about your appointment. “

Pedro Morey told Hall, “The hard work paid off.”

Hall replied, “I feel like the work is just getting started.”