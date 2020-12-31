Union County towns form alliance to tackle regional issues

A neighborhood where residents are friendly and talk to each other makes for a great place to live, according to Weddington Councilman Jeff Perryman. That’s the idea behind the Western Union Municipal Alliance (WUMA) — a new group made up of elected officials from Weddington, Wesley Chapel, Marvin, Stallings and Mineral Springs who hope banding together will benefit the future of their towns.

“This part of Western Union County has just grown exponentially,” Perryman said. “There’s so much going on now we needed some sort of vehicle to communicate with one another.”

WUMA formally organized in August and has been holding public meetings once a month. Members include Perryman and Weddington Councilwoman Anne Pruitt; Marvin Mayor Joe Polino and Councilman Andy Wortman; Mineral Springs Mayor Rick Becker and Councilman Jerry Countryman; Stallings Mayor Wyatt Dunn and Councilman Steven Ayers; and Wesley Chapel Councilman David Boyce and acting Mayor Amanda Fuller.

Perryman said many of the towns share the same problems. WUMA meetings give leaders the chance to bounce ideas off one another and find solutions. For example, Marvin and Weddington recently decided to bundle their municipal trash service to get a better rate.

“We can work together on stuff like that that can hopefully benefit everybody,” Perryman said.

In addition to improving communication and coordination between the towns, another major goal of WUMA is to present a united front against high-density development on “donut holes” of unincorporated county land near their borders.

Amanda Fuller, acting mayor of Wesley Chapel, believes there is strength in numbers and that together the towns will be a bigger and more effective voice when it comes to Union County’s land use planning and decisions on rezoning for higher density.

“Hopefully we will get to the table sooner,” Fuller said.

“Wesley Chapel wants to be part of the team and we know our voice is stronger and louder if we work with the smaller municipalities — whether that be on transportation, economic development or other quality-of-life issues — we would get more accomplished,” she said.

There is one rezoning request in particular WUMA is collectively against: Park Place. If approved by the county, the project will bring 2,110 units (1,556 single-family homes, 194 townhomes and 360 apartments) and 31.5 acres of commercial development to an unincorporated area adjacent to Wesley Chapel.

Fuller said additional residents bought in by high-density development like Park Place put strain on the area’s deteriorating roads, aging stormwater system and overcrowded schools. Residents also see county tax increases from the bonds required to build schools to handle more students.

“Developers want to come and put in high density, but they are long gone by the time problems arise,” Fuller said.

With Park Place, Fuller is largely worried about the commercial aspect. She said developers are still trying to fill and expand Wesley Chapel’s Village Commons shopping center, which is anchored by Target and PetSmart. Building more commercial space will only make it harder, she said.

The rest of WUMA shares Fuller’s concerns about Park Place. All member councils recently adopted resolutions opposing the rezoning and it wasn’t the first time. Since August, the group has sent a handful of resolutions against similar proposals to the county but so far they’ve fallen on deaf ears.

“The hope is eventually they’ll listen and say ‘no’ to a project,” said Rick Becker, mayor of Mineral Springs.

Becker represents the smallest of the municipalities that are part of WUMA. Mineral Springs sits east of Waxhaw and south of Wesley Chapel, and is roughly eight square miles with an annual budget of around $300,000.

Mineral Springs was founded in 1999 in an attempt to protect rural open spaces from development. Becker, who has been the town’s only mayor, said there’s been so much building across the county since then that traffic is “bumper to bumper” and flooding is out of control.

“You certainly didn’t see 20 years ago what you see now and it’s all man-made,” Becker said.

The problem, Becker said, is the rezoning of high-density subdivisions and the “propensity of the county commission to allow developers to build neighborhoods in the middle of nowhere.” Like Fuller, he’s hoping WUMA’s collective voice will deter the county from making decisions that negatively impact the towns.

Becker wants everyone to work together and is optimistic after seeing some county staff and commissioners attend WUMA meetings. Over the next few months, he hopes the group will be part of county budget discussions and provide input on the 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

“I know that we don’t want to be at each other throats,” Becker said. “I think it’s better that we keep communication open and that’s what happening.”

Get involved

Visit https://wuma.mystrikingly.com/ to learn more about the Western Union Municipal Alliance and read meeting minutes. The next public meeting is 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Weddington Town Hall.