Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 4-10)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 4 to 10:
Indian Trail
• 100 Main Beef And BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Rd – 95.5
• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 93
• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 98
• Food Lion, 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100
• Johnny K’s, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 98
• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 97.5
• Panera Bread, 14035 U.S. 74 – 97
• Popeyes,13800 E. Indepedence Blvd. – 95
• The Bridge, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98.5
• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 99
• Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5
Monroe
• Culver’s Butterburgers And Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5
• Dairy Queen Grill And Chill, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 97
• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St – 98.5
• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5
• Logan`s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96
• Waffle House Monroe, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97
Stallings
• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 93.5
• Mario’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 2925 Weddington Matthews Road – 93
Waxhaw
• Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 97.5
• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 100
• Ming Fu, 8139 B Kensington Drive – 93
• South Main Street Barbeque, 116 E. South Main St. – 97
Wesley Chapel
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (meats/seafoods), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5
