Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 4-10)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 4 to 10:

Indian Trail

• 100 Main Beef And BBQ, 7878 Idlewild Rd – 95.5

• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 93

• First China, 6640 Old Monroe Road – 98

• Food Lion, 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 100

• Johnny K’s, 138 N. Indian Trail Road – 98

• Omega Coney Island Family Restaurant, 3901 Old Monroe Road – 97.5

• Panera Bread, 14035 U.S. 74 – 97

• Popeyes,13800 E. Indepedence Blvd. – 95

• The Bridge, 5902 Indian Trail-Fairview Road – 98.5

• The Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road – 99

• Your GG’s Kitchen, 5719 W. U.S. 74 – 99.5

Monroe

• Culver’s Butterburgers And Frozen Custard, 5122 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 96.5

• Dairy Queen Grill And Chill, 400 W. Roosevelt Blvd – 97

• Franklin Court Grille, 232 E. Franklin St – 98.5

• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97.5

• Logan`s Roadhouse, 2336 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 96

• Waffle House Monroe, 1229 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 97

Stallings

• Emerald Lake, 9750 Tournament Drive – 93.5

• Mario’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 2925 Weddington Matthews Road – 93

Waxhaw

• Broome St Burgers, 203 N. Broome St. – 97.5

• Frontier Meats, 8303 Lancaster Ave. – 100

• Ming Fu, 8139 B Kensington Drive – 93

• South Main Street Barbeque, 116 E. South Main St. – 97

Wesley Chapel

• Harris Teeter (deli), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5

• Harris Teeter (meats/seafoods), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 5920 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5

• Hot Wok Restaurant, 5943 Weddington-Monroe Road – 99.5