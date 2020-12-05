Union County Restaurant Health Inspection (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

The Union County Health Department inspected the following restaurants between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3:

Lowest Score

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74 – 87.5

Violations include: Two employees washed their hands and turned off faucet with no barrier to prevent recontamination; pans had sticker residue and food particles; and pasta, tomatoes and ribs in prep top cooler weren’t held cold enough.

Indian Trail

• Athenian Grill, 614 S. Indian Trail Road – 97.5

• Charanda Authentic Mexican Eatery, 6437 Old Monroe Road – 90

• China II, 5850 U.S. 74 E. – 99.5

• Food Lion (deli), 5850 E. U.S. 74 – 97.5

• IHOP, 14001 U.S. 74 – 92.5

• Mia Famiglia, 7870 Idlewild Road – 95.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14039 E. Independence Blvd. – 95.5

Matthews address (Union)

• Bisonte Pizza, 1381 Chestnut Lane – 95.5

• Harris Teeter, 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100

• Poppyseeds Bagels, 1311 Chestnut Lane – 97.5

Monroe

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. Highway 74 – 87.5

• Community Mart, 1002 Rocky River Road S. – 96.5

• Hong Kong #1, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd – 99

• JC’s, 813 E. Roosevelt Blvd. – 92

• Jin Jin, 221 E. Franklin St. – 98.5

• Knife & Fork, 1201 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Monterrey Restaurante Mexicano, 1006 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 91.5

• Napoli Italian Restaurant, 2263 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• Tamarind, 109 S. Main St. – 98

• Wow Supermarket, 1230 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 100

Waxhaw

• 701 Main Restaurant, 701 W. S. Main St.– 98

• Bistro D’ Antonio, 3909 Providence Road – 96.5

• El Vallarta Mex Express, 1201 N. Broome St. – 93

• Fox`s Pizza Den, 407 E. S. Main St. – 98.5

• Hacienda El Rey Mexican Restaurant, 3901 Providence Road S. – 96

• Harris Teeter (deli), 8157 Kensington Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (meat & seafood), 8157 Kensington Drive – 99.5

• Java’s Brewing Bakery and Cafe, 1526 Providence Road – 95

• Stacks Kitchen, 1315 N. Broome St. – 99