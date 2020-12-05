Robin Sage exercise set for the region

FORT BRAGG – This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise between Dec. 4 and 18 within multiple counties, including Union County.

Robin Sage is the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course and moving on to their first assignments in the Army’s Special Forces community.

Throughout the exercise, military and civilian support personnel, as well as community volunteers who serve as auxiliary, will participate in or support the exercise.

Military service members from units across Fort Bragg will act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement. Civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role players to add realism to the exercise.

All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout the counties hosting the training. Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.

Students will only wear civilian clothes if the situation warrants, as determined by the instructors, and will wear a distinctive brown armband during these instances. Training areas and vehicles used during exercises are clearly labeled.