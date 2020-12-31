Notable quotes of 2020 (Union County)

“There was an allegation that staff isn’t doing anything or what they are doing are things that haven’t been directed by the board. That just isn’t accurate. In fact, I call it fake news.” – County Commissioner Frank Aikmus responding to social media chatter about water and sewer rate increases (1/10)

“So the fake news that Commissioner Aikmus was talking about, those soundbites sound really good, but it’s not conservative to raise water rates 33%. It’s not conservative to raise taxes. It’s not conservative to put a burden on the school system of $300,000 more a year unless we are going to fund it out of taxes.” – County Commissioner Stony Rushing on rising water and sewer rates (1/10)

“You have to be strategic. If you’re not strategic, you’ll be left behind … We want to be better than other communities. We want people to brag about Indian Trail.” – Indian Trail Town Manager Patrick Sadek on working long hours and the creativity of his role (1/10)

“I’m 58 years old and I have a family to support. Put yourself in my shoes. I have medical conditions I have to attend to and they could take away my insurance.” – Indian Trail Town Manager Patrick Sadek after being placed on paid administrative leave by town council on Jan. 13 (1/17)

“If you want to know the strength of Indian Trail, Indian Trail is the strength of Indian Trail. It has great people, it’s a great melting pot, we have great businesses and great organizations that help the town. I just can’t imagine living anywhere else and I want to continue to try my best to give back to the community that gives my family a place to live and be a voice for as many people as possible.” – Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez on serving the community (1/17)

“It’s like we are riding a Harley. When I look back at pictures (of roasting at home), it was like riding a bicycle with training wheels.” – Noah Setzer, of Sugar Creek Coffee Roasters in Indian Trail, of the large roaster the business got in August 2019 (1/24)

“This will be the largest development project in Union County’s history. It shows that we are committed. We believe in this community and what we can be together moving forward.” – Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods during the groundbreaking for Atrium Health Union West hospital (1/31)

“I didn’t move out here to be Charlotte.” – Indian Trail Town Councilman Jerry Morse after a developer’s presentation proposing 65 townhomes in the town center (2/07)

“When you help people and you see the joy in their faces when something is good. That’s why I volunteer.” – Monroe resident George Massey after being named Union County Man of the Year (2/07)

“I enjoy giving back to the community and I enjoy seeing the faces of the kids that I help,” Denise Milliken after winning Union County Woman of the Year (2/07)

“In its most simple forms, bullying is verbal, it’s physical, it’s social, it’s anything done through technology. It has a three-prong definition. First of all, bullying is on purpose, Secondly, it’s repeated. Thirdly, the student or person being bullied has a hard time stopping the bullying behavior.” – Tracy Strickland, student support director for Union County Public Schools, on defining bullying as part of a K-12 bullying prevention plan (2/07)

“Just because we’re not having a breakfast and doing a dog and pony show and spending lots of money that could go into the classroom doesn’t mean that we’re not talking to our state representatives for our incredible teachers and administrators.” – Melissa Merrell, chair of the Union County Board of Education, said of holding a legislative breakfast given the lack of a state budget (2/07)

“We are operating under a very challenging time – a historical time – in this state due to the lack of a new budget from the state that is reflective of the current needs of school systems,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told commissioners about the unknowns of not having a state budget (2/14)

“This has been a difficult time for the town. We would like to thank staff and residents for their patience and professionalism while this process took place. Based on the results of an extensive and thorough investigation, council felt it was in the best interest of the town, staff and residents to part ways with Mr. Sadek.” – Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez about Town Manager Patrick Sadek (2/28)

“The political landscape is shifting in Union County, and candidates who ignore issues that resonate with the people do so at their political peril.” – David Williams after advancing in the county commissioner race following the Republican primary (3/6)

“I won some votes and I lost some but when I look back on my time serving Waxhaw, it’s the blessing that I remember. It’s the outpouring of support I have felt from the good people of this town. It’s the profound honor of being chosen to be your voice in government.” – Kat Lee on resigning from the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners (3/20)

“While the world deals with this situation, stay humble and pray for each other. Check on your neighbor and help where you can. I’ve seen so many examples of our community coming together to help another. I truly believe that we will come out on the other side of this as better human beings and a stronger community.” – Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic (3/27)

“It’s been quite devastating. So many people are very shaken and upset and very scared. People have kids and mortgages, so it’s very unsettling and upsetting to say the least. I feel powerless … I’m probably keeping quite a bit of excess compared to what I really need, but I feel terribly guilty with these full-time management people. I just don’t know what to do with them. Unemployment, I don’t know. It just hit us so quickly.” – Mario’s Italian Restaurant owner John Fisichello on how he had to let go staff during the onset of COVID-19 (3/27)

“I think right now we’re conducting a surgery with a machete versus a scalpel. My concern is Union County as a whole is suffering. Our businesses, our community members here are at great risk, and I fear this has become more of a political issue.” – Union County Commissioner Frank Aikmus on the need to reopen businesses amid the pandemic (4/24)

“We are like front of the line. We are touching people and we are with them for a couple hours at a time, so we are taking this very seriously.” – Nikki Bourgeault, of Brush’d Salon, on reopening during the pandemic (5/29)

“Members of the Union County school board are duly elected officials by the citizens of Union County. We respect and support their authority and will not interfere with any decision approved by the board.” – Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement regarding Union County Public Schools holding traditional graduations despite the governor’s restrictions on mass gatherings. (6/05)

“When you’re in the service, you’re always on guard, so to speak, and that has an emotional toll on an individual. I don’t care who you are, how much of a man you are, how much of a woman you are or how much training you’ve had.” – VFW Post 2423 Commander Donn Kegal on his focus on mental health among veterans (6/19)

“We had so many great memories together, but the ones we anticipated the most – prom, senior week and more – we will never know. Nonetheless, we are creative. Many of us have found unique ways to enjoy these final moments together.” – CATA graduate Ethan Martin during graduation after COVID-19 wiped out the last part of the year (6/26)

“It is probably going to involve some very difficult and sometimes uncomfortable conversations. But that is OK, because it will help our school district become a better place as we continue to be one of the best school districts in North Carolina. This will be our opportunity to listen, understand and for all of us to grow together.” – Union County Board of Education chairwoman Melissa Merrell on the launch of a citizens committee on diversity (7/03)

“It’s not that crazy. It may sound overwhelming but isn’t that what life is? You set your goals and you work hard to get there.” – Morgan Bartos on her family visiting 31 state parks within a year (7/24)

“It is very important for everyone to understand that this is a very fluid situation.” – Superintendent Andrew Houlihan as Union County Public Schools approached the fall amid the pandemic (8/07)

“You are playing Russian roulette with the lives of this community.” – Teacher Sophia Stephenson to the Union County Public Schools Board of Education about listening to teachers when it comes to reopening school (8/07)

“We’re not the town we were at the turn of the century. We will continue to ensure that we have the proper infrastructure, the proper equipment and the proper ability to provide good services to our citizens. We have to look to the future.” – Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells to commissioners as he introduced a plan to liquidate property to pay for future capital needs (8/07)

“I want you to imagine what it’s like for me – a black woman – to walk into the courthouse and be greeted by a monument that was erected to memorialize the fight to keep our ancestors enslaved. Could I or any other person of color expect to receive justice from this place?” – Raygan Hansley told Union County commissioners in reference to the Confederate soldiers monument. (8/21)

“While history is definitely important, I think it’s better served in history books rather than cement slabs. Again we’re not dealing with folklore but we are dealing with reality. We are living in turbulent times – recession, COVID-19, racial awareness, racial unrest. Now is the time for unity. Now is the time for equality and justice for all people.” – Monroe City Councilwoman Surluta Anthony on the need to move the Confederate soldiers monument (9/25)

“Life isn’t just a straight and narrow thing. It’s not just this paved road that we walk. It’s uneven and it’s cracked and there’s obstacles along the way, but the beauty of it is we can step over those cracks and get back up again and keep going down the path that we’re going.” – Weddington High School student Kaleb Dufrene on using poetry to cope during the pandemic (10/02)

“I feel like once COVID is over and we all have to go back to physical work, there’s going to be a lot of people buying vodka for mid-day breaks.” – Attorney Wesley Hinson on the success of the Indian Trail ABC Store (10/02)

“I will be a big advocate now and the days ahead for all the other women who are out there fighting. We have other local women who are going through the same thing right now. Thank you to all of them and making sure that everyone is aware of the signs and what to look for.” – Waxhaw Commissioner Tracy Wesolek during her breast cancer battle (10/23)

“You would not believe the excitement in the room with all these country guys up there and you’re talking about collards.” – Commissioner Stony Rushing to KW Collards, as the firm sought economic development incentives from Union County (11/06)

“Many people who sit on the outside don’t realize the commitment of time and energy that goes into this full-time job. It is a full-time job.” – Christina Helms as she left her role on the school board after eight years (11/13)

“Many good things are accomplished – some folks are satisfied, some are happy and yet others are completely disgusted by any action taken. In every decision I made, there was one factor that weighed on every vote that I cast: What is in the best interest of Union County.” – Union County Commissioner Frank Aikmus during his last meeting during his term (11/20)

“Union County in 2050 is a place defined by connections, where local governments work together on targeted issues. There are clearly communicated plans for growth and infrastructure improvements, and resources are committed to their implementation.” – Archie Morgan, chairman of the Union County 2050 planning committee (11/20)

“He was all happiness and butt wiggles. He’s just a giant heart on four paws.” – Abbie Moss, a volunteer with Humane Society of Union County, about a one-eyed dog named Pirate (11/27)

“My promise to you and Waxhaw residents is to be an analytical-driven commissioner who will bring thoughtful ideas and vote based on data and what best serves the town.” – Jason Hall during interviews to become a Waxhaw commissioner (12/11)

“I just don’t want them to give up too early because that one audition can change everything. “Before, I didn’t have anything. Now I have something to put on a resume.” – Waxhaw native Jaeda Jordan on not giving up on acting and getting a role in the film “A Carolina Christmas (12/18)