Ex-spouses make Taino Restaurant work

Edward Concepion couldn’t say no when his ex-wife approached him about helping fulfill her dream of opening a restaurant. The pair have been divorced for many years, but he remembered their conversations about going for it.

”This is something we talked about 20 years ago of her opening a restaurant,” Concepion said. “She’s been doing catering for 20 some odd years and everything just came together.”

Patricia Arguelles opened Taino Restaurant last month.

Customer reviews have been positive. Many compliment the restaurant for its authentic Puerto Rican food.

Among the most popular attractions is the mofongo, a plantain dish, which is available on Fridays with chicken pork rinds, garlic shrimp, Creole shrimp, fried pork or fried beef.

There are items that are served daily, but the main courses and daily specials change. Customers may see a special like yellow rice with a side of chicken escabeche (vinegar garlic sauce) or they may yearn for the tripleta, a sandwich with pork, chicken, steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

“We don’t have a menu,” Arguelles said. “The menu changes every week. It’s run fonda-style, which is like the old-fashioned way to run a restaurant. It’s whatever the chef wants to cook for the week.”

Mayor Michael Alvarez and the Indian Trail Town Council welcomed the restaurant during their Dec. 8 board meeting. Alvarez has eaten there a couple of times.

“We truly just appreciate the community as a whole,” Concepion said. “We’ve been embraced and I mean just overwhelmed by the community of Indian Trail and the surrounding towns. We are humbled. This is Patricia’s dream come true.”

Word is spreading about the restaurant, however. They’ve served visitors from all over, including Lancaster County, S.C., Lake Norman and Winston-Salem.

Some customers are asking the restaurant to open during the weekends. Concepion said that is in the plans as is using the large fenced area for outdoor seating more in the spring. The area features a small stage positioned in front of a giant mural of a Puerto Rican flag, which serves as a great spot for a photo or a quick TikTok video.

“She’s the genius behind Taino Restaurant,” Conception said of his ex-wife, Arguelles. “She gets in every day at 5 o’clock. You get all fresh food all day long. She’s cooking multiple times a day.”

Want to go?

Taino Restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3816 Sardis Church Road. Customers planning a visit can check out what’s going to be available at https://tainorestaurant.com or Facebook page (@tainorestau rantindiantrail).