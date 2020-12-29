County doubles down on water, sewer rate increase for 2021

By Yustin Riopko

MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners has decided to move forward with a scheduled 2021 water and sewer rate increase despite dissent from two members.

Commissioner David Williams made a motion at the board’s Dec. 21 meeting to prevent the 15.5% increase. Williams doesn’t believe families are in a good position to have to pay more for water.

“We’re in a stressful economic environment,” Williams said. “A lot of folks have lost their jobs. A lot of folks have seen their businesses shudder or get restricted significantly.”

While Commissioner Stony Rushing tapped in on Williams’s corner, the other three members swiftly shot down the idea.

“What is the alternative?” Commissioner Jerry Simpson asked. “Is this an intent to stop the Yadkin project?”

The Yadkin Regional Water Supply is an infrastructural project planned between the county and the town of Norwood to more sustainably source water for residents of the Yadkin river basin. It will include a pump station at Lake Tillery, a treatment plant, and supply pipelines for servicing the county.

“There’s no secret that I’ve been a critic of the Yadkin project,” Williams said, “but in looking at the finances,… I think there is some flexibility in reducing rates.”

The increase would be the second in a pair of identical increases, the first of which took place in January, 2020. Without both, Public Works administrator Hyong Yi says there can be no Yadkin project.

“If you want to, as Commissioner Williams motions, reduce that rate,” Yi said, “you’re going to have to not do the Yadkin project. It’s almost a one-to-one linkage. If you decide to roll back the rates, we don’t have to do a lot of analysis to tell you the only way to balance the budget after that will be to stop the Yadkin project.

Finance Director Beverly Liles pointed out that without the rate increase, the county will not have enough money on hand to qualify for what it needs to borrow. Yi explained.

“The entire financial model is predicated on the second 15.5% to generate the revenue to pay off the debt,” Yi said. “If you can’t pay off the debt, you can’t borrow the money. If you can’t borrow the money, you don’t have the financing to build the Yadkin project.”

Williams pointed out a trend of increasing rates.

“We’re looking at two back-to-back 15.5% increases for water rates,” Williams said. “That’s in addition to 6.5% per year increases since 2015. So it’s not like we’ve been kicking the can down the road.”

Vice Chairman Dennis Rape agreed with Liles and Yi, calling the last-minute attempt to halt the increase “voodoo economics.”

Neither Williams nor Rushing came around at the meeting.

“Do we pay for other infrastructure,” Rushing asked, “that will facilitate more rapid growth of a county who we’re not even sure how we’re gonna grow, because we’re still wearing facemasks and dealing with COVID?

“To the families of Union County, I think we owe you better as a board. I apologize,” Rushing said. “I apologize for this next rate increase that you’re gonna get. I never supported it, I won’t support it, and I’d bring it up every meeting if I could.”

The motion to scratch increase was voted down 3-2.