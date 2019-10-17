Help shape cultural events in Pineville

CHARLOTTE – The Arts & Science Council is hosting a free community gathering and lunch to find out what type of arts and cultural events that residents want to see in their community.

The ASC Culture Blocks Free Community Gathering & Lunch takes place from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St., Pineville.

The event includes a free meal, dance performances and live music. RSVP is required by calling 704-879-3530 or signing up at www.bit.ly/35AKP7m.



