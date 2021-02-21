Union Academy soccer player earns Performance of the Week honors

Photo courtesy of Ken Rice

MONROE – The N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized Union Academy senior soccer player Gaston Moise with the Performance of the Week award for leading the Cardinals in a 6-3 win Feb. 15 over Mountain Island Charter.

Moise scored five of the six goals and assisted on the sixth.

“I’m grateful to be put into the best position by my coach and teammates to score goals and do what I can to help the team win games,” Moise said.

Coach Vic Johnson said Moise has improved each year as a player and a leader. He had six goals as a freshman, 24 as a sophomore and 26 in junior. He scored 19 goals in just five games this season.

“He dedicated his time to self-improvement by using his passionate attitude to work diligently and tirelessly to become a more well-rounded and better player,” Johnson said. “While succeeding at this, he’s also become a true leader and a great team player as well. I just wish we had a full season this year because I’m curious to see how many goals he would’ve scored.”