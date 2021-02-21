Athletic director receives Lowe’s Campus Captain Award

Michelle Phifer

CHAPEL HILL – Union Academy Athletic Director Michelle Phifer was among three winners of the Lowe’s Campus Captain Award from the N.C. High School Athletic Association for advocating for student-athletes and continuing UA’s athletic programs safely during COVID-19.

Phifer ensured spring athletes were recognized even with the cancellation of their seasons, organized a virtual athletic banquet and continually checked on them and their coaches.

When the NCHSAA allowed conditioning, Phifer created a plan for holding safe practices, met with coaches and supplied teams with equipment to meet guidelines.

He has encouraged teams to continue participating in community service despite the challenges during the pandemic.

Varsity cheer coach Jennifer Sutton Smith nominated Phifer for the award.

“Michelle’s commitment to UA athletics is unparalleled,” Sutton Smith said. “Without her vision, our student-athletes and coaches would not have been as successful during the challenges of the past year. We are all grateful for her leadership.”