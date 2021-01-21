Sun Valley volleyball hopes to build on this season’s success

Sun Valley started the season 11-0 and finished with their first conference championship in over a decade thanks to Taylor Parker, Hailey Pearce and Aaliyah Mitchell. Now, they plan to build on that success. Andrew Stark/CMG photo

Sun Valley was never a name people associated with dominant Union County volleyball teams.

Well, not until this season at least.

Marvin Ridge has long dominated the county’s volleyball scene with their long conference championship streak, a sterling 108-1 conference record spanning from 2010 to 2019, many long playoff runs and near misses, hoards of next-level players and the state title.

When Charlotte Catholic joined the Southern Carolinas Conference before the 2018 season, the Cougars brought a strong pedigree on the court, too, and the Spartans fell even further, to the third fiddle in a now exceptionally strong conference.

Last season, Sun Valley won what may be a school record 24 games, but four of their five losses came to their conference rivals and three of the defeats, including a 3-0 second round playoff loss, came to Marvin Ridge, the thorn in the Spartans’ side. It had gotten so bad, that Marvin Ridge had won at least 29 straight against Sun Valley heading into their Dec. 3 match at Marvin, many of which didn’t last long as the Mavs would routinely win 3-0.

Two days after blanking Charlotte Catholic, the Spartans finally ended that streak, defeating the Mavs 3-1.

“That was a really big confidence booster going in there and beating them and especially doing so at their home gym,” said sophomore outside hitter Hailey Pearce. “I think we really wanted to beat them. Last year we lost in the second round to them and I think we all just said this was going to be the year we were going to do it.”

Pearce said the bus ride home was one she won’t soon forget, but the win did more than end a losing streak.

“I think finally getting that victory over Marvin, who has dominated our conference for really the past decade, put Sun Valley on the map,” said Rachel Henry, the coach that has overseen the Spartans transition from three-win teams to conference champions over the past decade. “It has opened eyes to others that we’re a program determined to be at the top and play at the highest level and that people are now going to be watching out for us.”

The win over Marvin Ridge was far from the only highlight of a COVID-abbreviated season in which the Spartans started 11-0, won the conference for the first time in at least a decade and made a name for themselves.

During their 11-game win streak, the Spartans played great team defense, outscoring their opponents 33-2.

“We got a taste of winning and wanted to keep it going,” said Coker University commit Taylor Parker, one of three seniors on the roster.

“It was easier for us this year because we already knew what our options were going to be and what was there teammate wise,” said Aaliyah Mitchell, another talented sophomore outside hitter. “We have a lot of club players so we had better passing and more of a connection with the team.”

Pearce led a diverse offensive attack that had three players around 75 kills. Parker topped the team in digs and service aces while Mitchell was tops in blocks.

That diversity was a big strength this season and something that will continue behind Mitchell and Pearce, who were 1-2 on the team in kills as freshman and have helped spearhead the turnaround.

While Parker and the seniors will be a big loss, the Spartans will have a large target on their back despite losing the last two matches of the season, including a 3-1 regular season finale defeat to Marvin Ridge, and a first-round playoff exit.

But they’ll be ready for the challenge.

“These three players are top notch and I know will strive to improve their verticals and be more powerful on the court,” Henry said. “But I think for us it’s the mental growth. We need to always continue self reflection and team reflection. That plays a big role and also continuing to raise the bar. We definitely want to continue to do that.”