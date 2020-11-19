Charlotte Christian unveils athletics complex

Students and administrators recently celebrated the opening of new athletics facilities. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Christian School

Charlotte Christian School recently opened a new athletics complex on the northern most part of the campus that houses the Harvick Field House with locker rooms for the soccer and tennis programs, bathrooms, a concession stand and a trainer’s room.

In addition to the field house, the new area also includes eight tennis courts; Guy Field, an artificial turf field for the soccer and lacrosse programs; a loop road to connect these facilities with the main campus; and additional parking areas.

Construction on the new area began in January as part of the school’s 2025 Vision Strategic Plan. Participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony were board of trustee members, student-athletes and administrators.

“This is an exciting day for Charlotte Christian School,” Head of School Barry Giller said. “We are grateful to our former CCS Head of School Cal Huge who had the forethought to purchase this land when it became available years ago. We are thankful to our donors for their generosity and kindness. Our student-athletes are excited for the opportunity to compete at this new complex. I am appreciative to the leadership of the board of trustees in remaining committed to the school’s master campus plan.”