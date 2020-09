The Carolina Panthers lost their season opener to the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-34.

New quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with Robby Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown, but the play getting the most attention was the 4th & 1 call late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers gave the ball to fullback Alex Armah instead of star Christian McCaffrey.

Fans on Twitter went off:

Game on the line.



Fourth and Inches.



Panthers ball.



Run it with the FB.



Not Mcaffrey.



The fullback.



Matt Rhule everyone — UnfaZed Mara (@EmperorMara) September 13, 2020

*4th and inches, 99 OVR Madden RB in the backfield*

Matt Rhule: pic.twitter.com/KUk6mnSrOv — McRae (@mcraecooke) September 14, 2020

Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, and Ron Rivera all won their games on Sunday. @Panthers decided to hand the ball off to someone not named Christian McCaffrey on a 4th and inches play.



2020 is in full swing. — Steve (@Longshot_Sway) September 14, 2020

Panthers have last years leader in all purpose yards and we don't give it to him on 4th and inches…. — Rojamies (@rojamtwo) September 14, 2020

The last time Panthers fans were angry that Cam Newton didn’t run the Ball on 4th and 1 and gave it to Christian McCaffrey. 2 years later Panther fans were angry that McCaffrey didn’t get the ball on 4th and inches. Different situations same outcome. Fail to convert 🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/vN2Ee9Tsa4 — Snake (@ShrinerElijah) September 13, 2020

Obviously you hate losing but the Panthers offense, with exception to the 4th and inches, played better than any offense they’ve had since 2017. Teddy looked great. The defense, as expected, is young and got beat a lot. It’s Week 1. Relax. — Pat Baker (@patlbaker) September 13, 2020

had a feeling this would be a win, but that’s a horrible decision by the Panthers. on 4th and inches how do you not give it to one of the top RBs in the league? — joe (@thisisbroseph) September 13, 2020

Shoutout to Matt Rhule for getting cute and not giving the ball to McCaffrey on 4th and inches with the game on the line. pic.twitter.com/wVvK8d2wxq — Nick Hjeltness (@NickHjeltness) September 13, 2020

Matt Rhule's clock management was better in his NFL debut than Ron Rivera's after 9 years of head coaching.



Just saying. — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) September 13, 2020