Thompson recognized for winning tennis titles

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized two graduating seniors, including Jenna Thompson of South Mecklenburg High School, with Four-time Champion Awards.

Thompson claimed her fourth consecutive 4A Singles Championship, making her the first person to win the 4A Women’s Tennis Singles Championship in all four years of high school eligibility.

She joins a handful of other players in achieving this feat in other classifications.

She was the first women’s tennis athlete from South Meck to win an individual state championship. Over four years in 15 career NCHSAA Individual Singles State Tournament matches, Thompson only lost two sets.