Pittsburgh Steelers draft Charlotte 49ers sacks leader

CHARLOTTE – The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Charlotte 49ers defensive end Alex Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 102nd overall pick.
Highsmith becomes the third 49er in school history to be selected in the NFL Draft.
“It was just so surreal,” said Highsmith, who was drafted just before midnight Friday. “It will be a night I’ll never forget. It was a long night, being one of the last four picks of the night, but it was just a great night. It’s truly a night I won’t forget.”
Highsmith became Charlotte’s all-time sack leader this past year and was named third-team all-America by the Associated Press after leading the 49ers to their first-ever bowl bid.
“I’m so excited to watch a guy who does everything the right way be rewarded,” 49ers head coach Will Healy said. “I couldn’t imagine someone more deserving.”
The former walk-on credited God’s grace and work ethic for becoming an NFL-caliber player.
Leave a Reply