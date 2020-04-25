Pittsburgh Steelers draft Charlotte 49ers sacks leader

CHARLOTTE – The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Charlotte 49ers defensive end Alex Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 102nd overall pick.

Highsmith becomes the third 49er in school history to be selected in the NFL Draft.

“It was just so surreal,” said Highsmith, who was drafted just before midnight Friday. “It will be a night I’ll never forget. It was a long night, being one of the last four picks of the night, but it was just a great night. It’s truly a night I won’t forget.”

Highsmith became Charlotte’s all-time sack leader this past year and was named third-team all-America by the Associated Press after leading the 49ers to their first-ever bowl bid.

“I’m so excited to watch a guy who does everything the right way be rewarded,” 49ers head coach Will Healy said. “I couldn’t imagine someone more deserving.”

The former walk-on credited God’s grace and work ethic for becoming an NFL-caliber player.

With the 102nd pick in the #NFLDraft, we select LB Alex Highsmith. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/VpufbPt24O — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2020

#Steelers select EDGE Alex Highsmith with their second pick.



Reminder here’s what Clemson HC Dabo Swinney had to say about him in 2019.



“They probably have the best player that we’ve seen to this point in that #5 (Highsmith). I kept watching him & going ‘holy cow.’” — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) April 25, 2020

Really like Alex Highsmith's potential. Good pick by the #Steelers. He's the type of athlete with high end reps that you take a chance on at this portion of the draft. Needed an edge and got a developmental guy with traits. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 25, 2020

Who is Alex Highsmith?



✅Local product, obviously.

✅Ideal 34 OLB fit.

✅Explosive athleticism.

✅Superb timing on his rush.

✅Still developing frame/build.

✅Relentless motor.



📽Alex Highsmith Film Cuts📽 pic.twitter.com/POFLq3PxrY — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) April 21, 2020

Alex Highsmith was a steal at 102.. Very athletic guy who knows how to get to the quarterback.



Excited to see him play in Pittsburgh!



pic.twitter.com/PPjDChaHUs — Steel Faithful (@Steel_Faithful) April 25, 2020

Alex Highsmith says Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert want him to focus on being a special teams guy this year and learning behind Bud Dupree and TJ Watt. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 25, 2020