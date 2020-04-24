NFL fans react to Carolina Panthers’ picking Derrick Brown

The Carolina Panthers used the seventh pick in the NFL Draft to select defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn on April 23.
Some fans thought Brown was a solid pick. Others wanted the Panthers to pick Isaiah Simmons, a linebacker out of Clemson. Simmons went to the Cardinals in the next pick.
Here are some examples of how people reacted to the pick on Twitter:
The Panthers pick sixth in the second round, fifth in the third round, seventh in the fourth round, second and sixth in the fifth round, fifth in the sixth round and seventh in the seventh round.
