Julian Okwara was included in South Charlotte Weekly’s 20 to Treasure in January 2016.

The Detroit Lions drafted Ardrey Kell High School alum Julian Okwara with the 67th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 24.

The Nigeria native moved to Charlotte in third grade. After graduating from Ardrey Kell, he became a defensive star with Notre Dame.

The linebacker joins his older brother, Romeo Okwara, on the Lions.

