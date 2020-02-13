Signing Day 2020 includes Myers Park, South Meck

The first official National Signing Day of 2020 took place around the region on Feb. 5. Social media was abuzz all day as area student-athletes made their college selections known by officially signing their National Letter of Intent.

Here’s a rundown of where our students are headed:

• Myers Park: Joseph Bakhole, Coffeyville Community College (football); Jordan Brown, UNC Pembroke (football); Roe Chitwood, Wingate (football); Twan Flip, North Carolina Central (football); Caleb LeGrand, Campbell (football); Tim Newman, Presbyterian (football); Crawford Wade, Wake Forest (baseball); Cole Williams, Marshall (baseball); Preston Hall, College of Charleston (baseball); Adrian Sandoval, Idaho (baseball); Olivia Xerra, Colorado College (basketball); Noah Hooper, Randolph College (basketball); Sarah Minges, Davidson (field hockey); Kate Hinshaw, Denison (field hockey); Jennie Douglas, Wittenberg College (field hockey); Ben Morehead, Davidson (golf); Trevor Kelly, Army (lacrosse); Mary Alice Collins, Villanova (lacrosse); Bella Kolander, San Diego (rowing); Laughlin Ryan, Virginia (soccer); Evy Oxendine, Spartanburg Methodist (softball); Whitney Barringer, Johnson C. Smith (softball); Eliza Whitmire, Princeton (swimming); Hugh Svendsen, Southern California (swimming); Claire Russell, Boston College (swimming); David Hood, Wesleyan (track and field); Jaden Matthews, Sewanee (track and field); and Patrick Schellpeffer, George Mason (wrestling)

• South Meck: Brynn Martinson, Washington and Lee (swimming); Dave Brown, Washington and Lee (football); Mitra Shiraz, William Peace University (lacrosse); Akiel Cross, Ramah Juco Academy (football); Quan Webber, Methodist University (football); Delaney Hawkins, Swarthmore College (field hockey); Katie Lowe, Elon (soccer); Brendan Bagwell, Elon (baseball); Owen Wilson, Denison (baseball); Thomas Mills, Rockingham Community College (baseball); Emily Hill, Maryville College (softball); Jenna Thompson, Clemson (tennis); and Wesley Barnett, North Carolina, swimming

• Carolina Bearcats: Wanyae Freeman, UNC Greensboro (football)

• Charlotte Catholic: Dylan Chromy, Kutztown University (Pa.) baseball; Moira Darling,Sewanee, (field hockey); Mattie McFee, Savannah College of Art and Design (swimming); Malik McGowan, North Carolina (football); Will Sommer, University of Montevallo, (lacrosse); Mitchell Tanis, Christopher Newport (golf); Luke Taylor, Western Carolina (baseball); Cormac Terry, Catholic University of America (baseball); and Carter Woody, Valparaiso University (football)

• Charlotte Latin: Emma Gatrell, Washington & Lee (field hockey); Evelyn Peters, MIT (swimming); Carter Stockwell, Middlebury College (football); and AJ Tobler**, Campbell University (football)

• Country Day: Reed Bolin, Johns Hopkins (baseball); Clarkson Graham, Wake Forest (track and field); Cameron Grainger, Washington & Lee (soccer); William Harris, Haverford College (cross country/track and field); Kathryn Leighty, Washington University (Mo.) (track and field); Burke Logan, Skidmore College (lacrosse); Sarah Powers, Sewanee (lacrosse); Katie So, Yale (field hockey); Sophie Spada, Alabama (cross country/track and field); Phelps Thomas, Sewanee (lacrosse); and Bennett Turner, Boston College (tennis)

• Covenant Day: David Billiard, Berry College (football)

• Providence Day: Cody Cater**, Wake Forest (football); Olin Baker, Bowdoin College (baseball); Louisa Bynum, Washington and Lee (soccer); Dylan Fox-Arnold, Carleton College (soccer); Morgan Kelson, Claflin University (basketball); Colin Ravin, Denison (baseball); and Camryn Taylor, Williams College (track and field)

Editor’s note: The (**) next to people’s names indicate they have received preferred walk-on status. Here, players aren’t given scholarships up front, but they are on the team and could earn them at a later time.