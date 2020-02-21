Charlotte Latin, Providence Day School tie for wrestling title

Providence Day tied rival Charlotte Latin for the NCISAA wrestling

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin’s streak of nine consecutive state championships will continue, but with upstart Providence Day on their heels the entire match, the two teams are co-champions of the NCISAA.

The Chargers got state titles from Caden Hagler, Aidan Lorsson and Kevin Sangmuah. The Hawks got individual titles from Dean Omirly and Sam House, both of whom finished as runners-up last season.

Country Day’s Will Kercher, Metrolina Christian’s Niles Debnam and Charlotte Christian’s Hudson Jones also won state titles.

For the team aspect, the Hawks and Chargers tied at 232 points, making them co-champions. Metrolina Christian (102.57, sixth), Charlotte Christian 81.08, seventh) and Country Day (67.01, ninth) were all within the top 10.

Area wrestlers in top three of their weight classes:

• 113: Buchanan Perrigo, Charlotte Latin (second)

• 120: Caden Hagler, Providence Day (first); Dillon Kercher, Country (second)

• 126: Will Kercher, Country Day (first); Joey Ricco, Providence Day (second); AJ Hoyle, Metrolina Christian (third)

• 132: Conor Bellew, Metrolina Christian (second); Marshall Hanson, Charlotte Latin (third)

• 138: Aidan Lorsson, Providence Day (second); Joshua Fahrenkrog, Metrolina Christian (third)

• 145: Niles Debnam, Metrolina Christian (first); Nathaniel Insko, Providence Day (third)

• 152: Andrew Barnett, Charlotte Christian (second); Jake Mermans, Charlotte Latin (third)

• 160: Sam House, Charlotte Latin (first); DeClan Peters, Providence Day (third)

• 170: Thomas Cashion, Charlotte Latin (third)

• 182: Kevin Sangmuah, Providence Day (first); Andrew Cowan, Charlotte Latin (third)

• 195: Dean Omirly, Charlotte Latin (first)

• 220: Bruno Lahass, Charlotte Latin (second)

• 285: Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian (first); Jackson Concannon, Providence Day (third)

In NCHSAA wrestling regional action, four teams competed at the Western Regional, which concluded Feb. 15. Wrestlers had to place within the top four in the region to advance to this weekend’s state tournament. Here’s a look at those wrestlers who qualified.

• Ardrey Kell: Anthony Farrand (145 pounds, first),

• Myers Park: Patrick Schellpfeffer (138, second); Ryan Sklar (152, second); William Lowery (160, first); Major Bird (170, fourth); Aaron Redfearn (220, first)

• Providence: Noah Luna (113, second); William Cline (120, second); Amin Bakhtiari (126, third); Noah Rupp (160, third)

• South Meck: Kyle Sanders (126, first)