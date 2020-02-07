Chargers, Hawks, Cougars, Sabres swim to titles

CHARLOTTE – In the NCHSAA 4A West Regional, the South Meck boys held off a spirited Myers Park squad to win the boys meet, but Myers Park had the top all-around team effort as the Mustangs finished a close runner-up in the girls as well, coming just 17 points short of Hough.

The win for South Meck, on the heels of their eighth straight conference championship last week, is their fifth regional title in the past six years. The season the Sabres didn’t win the regional, they came back to win the state title in 2017.

South Meck’s Garrett Moore, despite being sick prior to the race according to Sabres coach Leslie Berens, still won the 100 and 200 freestyle relay.

Fellow Sabre Katie Rauch doubled up in the 200 and 500 freestyle while Myers Park standout Liza Whitmire took gold in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

The following girls finished in the top two in their individual events: 200 freestyle: Rauch, South Meck (1); Makenna Wozny, Providence (2); 200 IM: Whitmire, Myers Park (1), Kiley Wilhelm, Myers Park (2); 100 butterfly: Whitmire, Myers Park (1); 100 freestyle: Teresa Ivan, Ardrey Kell (1); 500 freestyle: Rauch, South Meck (1), Laura Davis, Providence (2).

Myers Park won the 200 medley relay with Claire Russell, Whitmire, Wilhelm and Sophia Lindauer while South Meck took gold in the 400 freestyle relay with Molly Donlan, Haley Robinson, Rauch, and Martinson.

Boys who finished top two in their events included: 200 freestyle: Garrett Boone, South Meck (1), Gaige Ryan, Ardrey Kell (2); 200 IM: Conall Monahan, Providence (1); 50 freestyle: Tiesyn Harris, Butler (2); 100 Freestyle: Boone, South Meck (1), Ryan, Ardrey Kell (2); 100 backstroke: John Sapp, Myers Park (2): and 100 breaststroke: Monahan, Providence (2).

Myers Park won the 200 freestyle relay with Rocket Primm, Sapp, Graham Hohnbaum and Hamlin Williams-Tracy.

Overall in the boys race, South Meck won with 356.5 points, followed by Myers Park (341.5, second), Providence (246.5, fourth), Ardrey Kell (122, seventh) and Butler (65, 10th).

The girls meet was won by Hough (331.5), who was followed by Myers Park (314, second), Providence (214.5, fourth), South Meck (235, fifth), Ardrey Kell (197, sixth) and Butler (78, 10th).

Charlotte Catholic Cougars

The defending champion Charlotte Catholic girls team continued to gain momentum with a convincing win in the 3A regional behind double championships from Olivia Rhodes.

The Cougars boys placed second behind big swims from John Gehrig and Jack Meehan, who each won two events and were on a pair of regional championship relays.

The girls who placed top three included: 200 individual medley: Madeline Menkhaus (2); 50 freestyle: Rhodes, (1), Abigail Parks, (2); 100 butterfly, Menkhaus (3); 100 freestyle: Rhodes (1), Parks, (2); 500 freestyle: Leyla Sleime (1) and Sophia Gornet, (3).

The girls won the 200 freestyle relay (Rhodes, Alina Stout, Parks, Kendra Johnson) and 400 freestyle (Victoria Dichak, Stout, Menkhaus and Parks). They were second in the 200 medley relay

The boys had a handful of top-three performances including: 200 freestyle: Gehrig, (1); 200 IM: Meehan, (1): 1-meter diving: Alec Hubbard (2); 100 freestyle: Charlie Clickner (3); 500 freestyle: Gehrig, (1); and 100 backstroke, Meehan (1).

The Cougars also won the 200 medley relay (Gehrig, Meehan, Clickner and Patrick Duffy) and 400 freestyle (Gehrig, Meehan, Jude Denton and Bryson Mrzygod). They placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Charlotte Latin Hawks

At the CISAA conference championships, Charlotte Latin dominated the boys behind Stephen Kim, Andy Dorsel and Kwame Thornhill who all won dual titles.

The Hawks set new meet records in the 200 and 400 freestyle events.

Providence Day claimed the girls title, holding off runs from Cannon, Latin and Country Day.

In the girls meet, Providence Day got an individual win from Sophie Bambauer (100 breaststroke) and won two relays, taking the 200 individual medley (Morgan Allison, Bambauer, Reagan McKeown and Paige Sherrill) and claiming gold in the 200 freestyle relay (Bambauer, Sutton Nichols, McKeon and Mary Alice Hubbard).

Covenant Day’s Lawson Bentley won the 500 freestyle by nearly 17 seconds over the field and also took gold in a stacked 100 backstroke field.

Charlotte Latin’s Lindsay Flynn was also a double winner, taking first in both the 200 IM and 200 butterfly.

Hannah Baumgartner led Charlotte Christian by taking gold in the 200 freestyle.

Dorsel (200 IM and 500 freestyle), Kim (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and Thornhill (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) dominated their individual events, but the Hawks also swept all three relays, making meet history along the way.

Kim, Thornhill, Leo Tutovani and Ethan Bershad broke a 2006 meet record set by the Hawks in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming 1:28.99.

The boys also broke a 2007 Hawk meet record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:17.67) with Dorsel, Thornhill, Jackson Davis and Bershad.

Davis, Kim, Dorsel, Davis and Tutovani rounded out the sweep by claiming the 200 medley relay.

The Hawks won the boys meet with 366 and were followed by Providence Day (278, Cannon (231), Covenant Day (186), Country Day (140) and Charlotte Christian (28).

Providence Day won the girls with 270 points, followed by Cannon (261), Charlotte Latin (261), Country Day (237), Country Day (225), Charlotte Christian (149) and Covenant Day (126).