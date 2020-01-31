Grier’s return to court sparks Buccaneers’ start

Country Day senior point guard Kennedy Grier (No. 12) is back after

missing the past two seasons with torn ACLs. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Just to see Country Day point guard Kennedy Grier on a basketball court is something that gives coach Andre Haston and the Bucs’ faithful something to feel good about.

Grier made a name for herself as a freshman, averaging 12.2 points to lead the Bucs in scoring. The all-conference guard also filled up the stat sheet by averaging 3.3 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

But she tore her ACL the fall before her summer season.

Grier said she sort of knew when it happened, but when her parents confirmed her worst fears, she was devastated to have to miss a season of high school basketball.

She worked hard and got herself back into playing shape after rehabbing.

Then, the fall before her junior year, it happened again – on her other knee but with the same devastating effect.

“The first one I was kind of struggling because I didn’t really know what was going on,” she said. “The second one was really bad knowing I was going to have to basically miss another whole year after working so hard just to get back from the first one. Knowing I had to miss another season was very sad.”

Grier said it was a dark time, but she was determined to get back on the court.

These days, she’s sporting a knee brace. Grier has regained most of her quickness and decision-making skills that already had her as one of the conference’s top players three seasons ago.

“I’m so happy for her,” Haston said. I’m just glad to see her back playing.”

Grier is teaming with freshman Laila Hankerson and her young teammates to give the Bucs the most wins since the 2010-11 team won 13 games in Haston’s first season.

Haston said Grier has the talent to play at the next level, especially now that coaches can see her play again.

“She’s going to be a late signee because of the time she missed, but I’ve been talking to some college coaches so there’s some buzz, and she’ll go somewhere and play,” he said.

Having Grier out there is special to everyone, even opponents.

“For a kid who loves the game and is so passionate and so skilled, I’m happy for her that she’s back on the floor and making a difference,” Providence Day coach Josh Springer said.

