Desire helps cross country star overcome injuries

Country Day’s Sophie Spada is already a three-time state champ after winning the cross country title in the fall. Now the Alabama commit is gearing up for her final shows after returning from injury. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Last year was Sophie Spada’s coming-out party, but it took a lot for the Country Day star distance runner to experience the rewards of her hard work.

She’s since ascended, quite literally, to the top of the ranks, winning the cross country title this fall. She’s currently first in the state in the 1,000-meter run (2:56.85), second in the 1,600 (5:09.25) a 2019 outdoor state champion in the 1,600 (5:05.89) and a 2019 state champ with Linde Fonville, Kathryn Leighty and Clarkson Graham in the 4×800 relay.

She owns seven school records, including cross country (18:30), and is helping lift a Country Day program not necessarily known for excelling on the track in the recent past.

“She’s pulled the team right along with her,” Bucs coach Matt Elliott said. “Our girls finished in the top five in the state for the first time since the 2000s last year.”

Spada has motivated more girls to commit to running, Elliott said. Last year, he worked with four girls. This year, in outdoor alone, he’s coaching 10 girls.

“She motivates the guys, too,” Elliott said. “I feel like the whole team has moved forward with her help.”

Spada has even bigger plans this year, as Country Day and a few other private schools, such as Providence Day, will compete in their first indoor state championship. It won’t be sanctioned, but Spada will likely dominate in her events. She’s also looking forward to the outdoor season.

And then she’s off to run at Alabama, a college she chose over nearly a dozen others and one she would have never seen herself.

Right now, through her hard work and belief, it’s all laid out for Spada, but she’s had some hurdles to jump over along her way.

The lowest point

Spada had fought hard to recover from an ACL injury she had suffered in March 2017. Nearly a year after that, she was getting really close to coming back for indoor track during her sophomore season.

Then the injury bug hit her again. She was sitting in her room one night after experiencing discomfort for a while when Spada finally broke down, texted Elliott and told him she needed to get a walking boot the next day.

Spada felt like she had to shut it down again.

She was devastated, breaking into tears. The next day at school was a blur because she didn’t know if she’d ever be able to run again, or at least not the level she had progressed to. Even worse, it was a bad injury. It also occurred in the most unassuming way and derailed Spada’s comeback attempt.

“I sprained my foot and it was such a stupid, stupid injury,” she said. “I was wearing regular shoes and doing a cool down with my dad. It wasn’t even at a meet, but I bothered my foot really bad. It was super stupid and super frustrating because I was so close to getting back.”

The setback would keep her out for most of the winter, although she’d come back to compete in three events at the state meet including third-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Getting to full strength

Last season began with more hiccups.

She was hoping to finish better than seventh in the state cross country meet, but a soggy course leveled the playing field.

Then, Spada was putting in the work and feeling good and fully healthy on the track, but she kept running the same times.

The big change came last year at the conference championships when Elliott challenged her to push herself and run out in front instead of with the pack and waiting to make her move later like she usually did.

It worked. Spada ran a 5:09 that day.

“It was the first big breakthrough for me,” she said. “I remember that night, not being able to sleep because I was so excited. I knew I was super fit, and I finally felt confident in my training. I went to a couple of meets but was always running the same time. It was super frustrating, but that meet finally I had some confidence.”

She carried that over to her wins at last year’s track and field championship with her individual and relay titles.

The second significant change came when she won the cross country title in the fall.

Spada says she much prefers track and field to cross country, but to push herself to get the win has been a big help to her confidence.

Elliott said her win was something he’ll never forget as it affirmed that Spada has totally bought in.

“I still really didn’t trust my training and I feel like that’s my biggest barrier in cross country,” she said. “I’m so fearful of the distance and intimidated by it and I feel like I’m not going to have it so it’s hard to trust that. Winning it was definitely knowing it was going in the right direction and that I belong there.”

Now she’s hoping to carry that success into the track seasons, and she’s already killing it.

Final push of high school

With the new indoor meet, Spada will likely add to her haul of state titles. She also wants to qualify for the champions division of the New Balance Nationals. She’s close in the mile, about six seconds away, but she also wants to compete in the 1,000.

Elliott has no doubt it’ll happen sooner than later.

“She’s naturally competitive,” he said. “You don’t have to teach somebody to want it and be self-motivating. That just kind of comes with who they are. When she added the training and gets some confidence running a few races, the sky’s the limit.”

Spada said during her eighth-grade year she had her goals laid out. They looked a lot like the accomplishments she’s checking off now, but the path has definitely not been what she would have expected.

She also wouldn’t change any of it.

During her time off, Spada focused on her nutrition, sleep schedule and everything else she could control. That’s starting to pay off now as well.

Spada originally thought the University of Alabama was “totally not me because it’s such a big school.” And her brother, former Country Day state wrestling champion Max, is a junior there.

She wanted to carve out her own path, but after meeting the team and the coaches, it reminded her a lot of Country Day, which is a good thing and a place she’s excelled.

Spada sports a 3.9 grade point average and, maybe not surprisingly, wants to become a physical therapist since she’s been on the other side.

Now all she has to do is run, and that’s never been a problem.