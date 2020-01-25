Del Pino leaves Catholic for Country Day

CHARLOTTE — After leading the Charlotte Catholic boys soccer team to the brink of a state title this fall, Oscar Del Pino has left his alma mater to become the new girls soccer program head at Country Day.

“We were able to put together an impressive pool of candidates for this position, and Oscar very much distinguished himself in that pool,” Country Day athletic director Abe Wehmiller said in a statement announcing the hire. “He has a track record of success in a highly competitive program and has a strong reputation for developing players and teams over time. We also saw him as a coach who is committed to the idea of high school soccer and focused on making that experience a meaningful one for everyone involved.”

Greg Ashton leaves Country Day after three seasons. His record was 10-10 overall last spring and 26-30-2 in three years.

Del Pino has been the head coach at Charlotte Catholic since 2008. That season, he led the Cougars to the 3A championship. This past fall, Del Pino coached the Cougars to a 25-1-2 record with their only loss coming 3-2 in overtime to Walter Williams in the state championship.

In all, Del Pino amassed a 248-40-15 record with the Cougars. His teams won eight conference titles and had a 38-11 record in the postseason.

In addition to coaching high school soccer, Del Pino has worked extensively at the club level, having served as operations director for the Mecklenburg United Futbol Club and as a coach for several boys and girls select and travel teams within the Charlotte United Futbol Club.

He holds a United States Soccer Federation “C” license and a National Diploma from United Soccer Coaches.

“I’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm and energy throughout Country Day Athletics,” Del Pino said. “It’s contagious. There is so much support and trust for what we can accomplish within the girls’ soccer program. After spending time with our returning staff and players, I cannot wait for the first preseason practice of 2020 to start building the future of our program.”