Basketball: Kullick makes most of second chance in senior season

Charlotte Catholic senior Kevin Kullick is having a major impact on a team he thought he’d never get to play for again after suffering his fourth concussion just after his sophomore season. Now, Kullick and the Cougars are in line for their third straight conference title thanks in large part to his huge contributions. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – One of the ways reporters learn about subjects they’ve never met in person, but are about to interview, is to go through their social media accounts.

If you were to pull up Charlotte Catholic senior Kevin Kullick’s Twitter account, the picture becomes quickly clear: This guy loves basketball.

There are some political tweets, a few on silly high school humor, others on aviation (more on that later), but about 80% or more focus on hoops. It’s all kinds of basketball – from congratulatory tweets about his teammates, tweets about Kullick’s remarkable senior season and his thoughts on college and pro ball.

The reason all of this is important is that two years ago, basketball was taken away from Kullick in a devastating turn of events.

First, the Cougars were good. They were coming off a 25-4 season in which they went unbeaten in the Southern Carolinas Conference in their first season in the league. Better yet for Kullick, that team was losing nine seniors which included each of the team’s top six scorers and seven of their top nine points leaders.

So, there was going to be a major opportunity for Kullick, who averaged just 1.5 points and 1.0 rebound as a reserve, but was primed for a big season in a much larger role.

“It was our first AAU practice for the Charlotte Dragons after my sophomore season,” Kullick said. “We had nine seniors graduate that year, and I was a sophomore with a big chance. I knew I had a huge opportunity that year, but when I got my fourth concussion I knew I needed to step down. It was hard. I thought about my goals for the long term versus what they were in the short term and I thought it was the best decision. I knew that if I got another concussion and played it could be unpredictable. I could bounce back, or I could be out for a long time. I couldn’t risk it.”

So, like many high school kids, Kullick took to social media.

“A month ago, I received my fourth concussion,” he wrote on April 11, 2018. “I was faced with a decision to make – to keep playing the game that I love almost more than anything or to stop. With my goals and aspirations to come in the future, I have decided to stop playing basketball in games and in contact.”

Kullick had suffered a pair of concussions as a second-grader in back-to-back occurrences. That was significant with his brain still developing, but when he got his third concussion in the seventh grade, his mother and doctors knew another could be problematic.

When it came in his first AAU practice, it was tough. But Kullick remained with the Catholic team, lifting weights with them just to keep himself in shape and by supporting them from the stands.

“I would watch all of my friends playing on the court and I’d be in the stands. That was tough,” he said. “I always thought if only I could find a way to do it. I’d still workout with the team, but it wasn’t the same. I missed it.”

Kullick used his time off from the game well.

In addition to working, going to school and working out with the basketball team, Kullick honed in on his love of aviation, a passion only rivaled by his love of basketball.

By 8 years old, Kullick knew he wanted to be an airline pilot. He took his first flight at age 13 and has been chipping away at the many tests, flight hours and other requirements needed to facilitate his dream of working for the airlines ever since.

While away from the Cougars, and cleared medically, Kullick dove into his love of flying.

“I would take a few flight lessons over the summer to build my hours up a little bit,” he said. “After I got my last concussion, I was cleared to do everything, but I did my first solo flight when I was 16, which was incredible. These past two summers I’ve been out to the airport almost every day. This summer I would fly in the morning, go to work out and work at night. I know a bunch of people say they want to become an airline pilot and get their license, but it’s one thing to say it and another thing to do it. Sometimes it’s hard to stay motivated, and especially when you’re flying every day, but it’s something that means a lot to me.”

As a junior in high school, Kullick did something few others are accomplishing.

“In the end, I guess it was a good thing to take last year off because last summer I got my pilot’s license,” he said. “I was able to sit down and focus on what my long-term plans are of joining the airlines one day, and I focused hard and got it done.”

Kullick was fully satisfied with that side of his life, but there was another hole missing on the hardwood. He started to notice Charlotte Catholic soccer players and their opponents using concussion guards during their play.

Itching to get back on the court, Kullick began thinking, or more like dreaming, of the possibilities.

“I really wasn’t even planning on coming back this year, but I started to see a bunch of these concussion guards,” he said. “I’d seen them for soccer and I thought maybe I could do it for basketball, too. I talked to my mom about it, I talked with my coaches and the doctors. They said it was up to me. The best way to heal concussions is time. I went a year and a half without a concussion, so I thought I was OK to come back. When I decided I was coming back, I knew I could go out and play under the stress or I can play just for fun. I thought, ‘It’s my senior year so I’m going to just go out, play with my friends and have fun with it.’ That’s what I’ve been doing.”

That approach has been working for Kullick and Charlotte Catholic, who improved to 13-3 overall after beating Piedmont on Jan. 21 and their seventh win in eight tries in conference, putting them a half game behind Weddington in Catholic’s quest for a third straight league crown.

And Kullick has been one of the main reasons why.

This season the 6-foot-5 senior is guarding Catholic’s best interior player defensively. On offense, he’s second on the team with 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 62% from the floor and 48% behind the 3-point arc.

It seems his season away has not only rekindled his love of the game but also given him a totally different perspective on the court.

“During preseason workouts I decided I wanted to play one more year,” he said. “I think basketball is coming easier because for me. It’s really just going out, having fun and playing the game with my friends. I’ve kind of accepted my role as this is my last shot and I just want to have fun.”

As the Cougars look for their third-straight league title this spring, Kullick is relishing in his role and his sudden stardom for a team that won it all in 2016.

With their soon-to-be airline pilot helping to clear the path, the Cougars have similar aspirations this year.

However they finish, though, Kullick is happy. He’s going to Auburn University next year as a student, but he’s relishing in his second chance to make a huge impression for the Cougars.

“This means everything to me,” Kullick said. “Even the little things like being in the locker room with my friends, having the school behind us and just being out there on the court is incredible for me. Another shot at it has made me appreciate what I have. Sophomore year, I didn’t appreciate it because I knew I had two more years. Knowing this is my last chance and knowing that I got a second chance means everything to me. I’ll be walking out on senior night and knowing my name will be on the poster is stuff I’ve dreamed of as a freshman. This is it for me, and I’m so happy to be out there again playing with my friends.”